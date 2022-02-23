Both combatants in Wednesday's Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 girls semifinal at Woodrow Wilson High School seemed somewhat tentative for the first few minutes.
That changed fairly quickly for the host Flying Eagles, though, as they initiated a surge at the end of the first quarter that gave them some cushion in the second and ballooned in the third en route to a 60-30 conquest of the Princeton Tigers. Afterwards, Beckley head coach Brian Nabors said he was pleased with his team's play in advancing to Friday's championship game at Greenbrier East.
"I think it’s the effort we’ve been getting all year," said Nabors. "I just think right now it’s starting to come together.
"The girls are starting to believe in what we do and believe more in each other. We’re just doing a good job displaying a team effort on both ends of the floor.”
A nice spin move in the lane from Olivia Ziolkowski staked the Flying Eagles to an early 6-2 lead, then teammate Abby Dillon canned a pair of free throws to put Woodrow in the lead for good, 10-8, at the end of the opening period.
Leading 12-9 early in the second, Beckley's Lataja Creasey scored off a nice stutter-step drive, which was followed by a pair of 3-pointers from Dillon — the latter on a kick-out assist from Creasey — and the rout was on. The Tigers could muster just two free throws in the second period, and Woodrow carried a 22-10 lead into the halftime break.
Dillon erupted for four more 3-pointers in the third as her team pumped in 29 points and led 51-18 with eight minutes left. Some of Woodrow's scoring in the third frame came about when its full-court defense created havoc for Princeton. After Dillon hit a long 3 and Josie Cross scored inside, Ziolkowski and Creasey each scored off turnovers from the press and after receiving feeds from Adriana Law. That early burst pushed the lead to 31-10, and the Eagles were never challenged.
Nabors said his team utilizes both a 2-2-1 press and a 3-2 press. "Without a doubt” the pressure gave the Flying Eagles a spark, Nabors said. "We've been kind of working on that (the 3-2), and we just decided to try it out tonight and it worked out for us. We had used the 2-2, but we hadn’t used the full 3-2 (until Wednesday).
"It’s … a different alignment, and it did exactly what we wanted it to do. We kind of threw them off a little bit. Everybody was in the right position."
Dillon, a freshman, closed the night with six long balls and 20 points to lead the Beckley offense. Cross chipped in 10 points.
"I always expect her to shoot that well; she’s a gym rat," Nabors said of Dillon. "She puts the time in and she has a lot of confidence in her shot.
"When she’s open, we want her to to take the shot. We believe she’s going to knock the shot down when she takes it. We believe that of all our kids.
"We work hard. We shoot a lot. We work hard. I’m just glad she had a good night and it paid off.”
"I’m proud of the overall effort," Nabors added. "In the first half we did a really good job; they only scored 10 points. I thought we really buckled down and … turned it up in the third quarter. I was just proud of that effort and the concentration.”
Sadie Boggess scored 15 to lead Princeton, which split with Beckley in the regular season.
Woodrow Wilson faces rival Greenbrier East at 7 p.m. Friday at Fairlea for section bragging rights. The Flying Eagles won the only meeting of the regular season with the Spartans, 55-50 on Jan. 31.
Nabors said his team simply needs to "play our style of basketball and keep our composure. Just don’t look back, just refuse to be distracted by any type of adversity that takes place. Just stay locked and loaded and just finish, stay tougher and finish.
"It’s not about what they do; it’s what about we need to do, and we just need to play our style of basketball and stay focused and play to win.”
Princeton
Kylie Conner 1, Maddie Stull 2, Autumn Bane 2, Reagan Southers 5, Lauren Parish 5, Sadie Boggess 15.
Woodrow Wilson (9-11)
Lataja Creasey 6, Jolene Hazelwood 3, Olivia Ziolkowski 7, Josie Cross 10, Abby Dillon 20, Somalia Nelson 2, Sarah Hopkins 5, Maddy Belcher 2, Adriana Law 5.
P: 8 2 8 12 — 30
WW: 10 12 29 9 — 60
3-point goals: P: 1 (Southers); WW: 9 (Hazelwood, Dillon 6, Hopkins, Law). Fouled out: Parish (P), Law (WW).