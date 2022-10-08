The Woodrow Wilson boys and girls cross country teams dominated the Spartan Invitational Saturday at Greenbrier East in Fairlea.
Greenbrier East will be the site for the Class AAA Region 3 meet on Oct. 20.
All five points scorers for the boys finished in the top 10, led by champion Aidan Kneeland. The sophomore completed the course in a time of 16:01. Teammate Brandon Canaday was second at 17:19.
Robert Shirey (18:19) was fifth, Jonah Morgan (18:26) sixth and Michael Haddadin (18:31) seventh.
Mason Nettles was 12th (19:10) and Lucas Raney 15th (19:30).
PikeView was second with 47 points and had three top-10 finishers and two more in the top 20.
Alleghany, Va., was third (92), Oak Hill fourth (111), Princeton fifth (125) and Greenbrier East sixth (135).
The Flying Eagles girls took their team title with 43 points. Lauren Curtis was runner-up with a time of 20:59. Kiera Lowman of Alleghany, Va., won with a time of 19:52.
Also in the top 10 for Woodrow were Kyndall Ince (fourth, 21:16) and Cecilia Lindley (sixth, 21:33).
Hannah Keiling (23:16) was 14th and Madison Farrish (23:29) was 17th.
Alleghany was second with 52 points. Greenbrier East (55) was third, PikeView (112) fourth, Princeton (115) fifth and Oak Hill (138) sixth.
Girls individual (Top 25)
(No team score: James Monroe)
1. Kiera Lowman (A) 19:52; 2. Lauren Curtis (WW) 20:58; 3. Macyn Cash (A) 21:11; 4. Kyndall Ince (WW) 21:15; 5. Carli Spade (PV) 21:28; 6. Cecilia Lindley (WW) 21:33; 7. Abigail Londeree (GE) 21:33; 8. Gracie Barron (A) 21:40; 9. Abby Dixon (GE) 21:59; 10. Asia Collins (Pr) 22:19; 11. Katie Collins (JM) 22:32; 12. Annie Whited (GE) 22:41; 13. Hayley Collins (Pr) 22:47; 14. Luella Mansheim (GE) 22:56; 15. Hannah Keiling (WW) 23:15; 16. Maddie Lilly (GE) 23:17; 17. Laicey Necessary (PV) 23:17; 18. Madison Farrish (WW) 23:29; 19. Jaycee Pritchett (Pr) 23:29; 20. Meredith Minter (A) 23:47; 21. Elise Vredeveld (WW) 23:59; 22. Lucy Nicely (A) 24:10; 23. Bailey Williams (PV) 24:20; 24. Lani Misch (WW) 24:29; 25. Olivia Honaker (OH) 24:33
Boys individual (Top 25)
(No team score: James Monroe)
1. Aidan Kneeland (WW) 16:01; 2. Brandon Canaday (WW) 17:19; 3. Braden Ward (PV) 17:34; 4. Matt Murphy (PV) 18:02; 5. Robert Shirey (WW) 18:19; 6. Jonah Morgan (WW) 18:26; 7. Michael Haddadin (WW) 18:31; 8. Zachary Neal (Pr) 19:01; 9. Kellen Lowman (A) 19:01; 10. Nate Cook (PV) 19:02; 11. Brady McCabe (Pr) 19:05; 12. Mason Nettles (WW) 19:09; 13. Austin Bias (OH) 19:14; 14. Kaleb Blankenship (PV) 19:22; 15. Lucas Raney (WW) 19:30; 16. Jonah Nolan (PV) 19:35; 17. Jackson Carter (GE) 19:38; 18. Brennon Mahon (A) 19:47; 19. Caleb Carver (OH) 19:49; 20. James Ross (A) 20:06; 21. Elijah Keaton (PV) 20:18; 22. Miles Christian (A) 20:18; 23. Josh Anglin (A) 20:22; 24. Malahiah Baker (OH) 20:22; 25. Tony Brubaker (OH) 20:32
