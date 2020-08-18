Woodrow cross country ready to continue run of success

Woodrow Wilson's cross country program has enjoyed a high rate of success in recent years. Maintaining that success this fall will have to be done in the face of unusual circumstances.
Practice for all fall sports across West Virginia began on Monday, and Flying Eagles coach George Barbera is happy to be back with the team. Monday's start came two weeks later than originally anticipated thanks to concerns about the coronavirus.
"It's really good to get the kids back out here together," Barbera said. "Our athletes train all year round. Missing track season (due to the pandemic) didn't help their development, but they continued running on their own. Some of them got together in small groups. But to finally get in front of them again and get them back together again, it's really a good feeling. They're all in high spirits and excited."
The team got together for the three-week practice session in July, which came a month later than usual this year as part of the Secondary School Activities Commission's plan to phase athletes back into competition.
"I'll be honest with you, I prefer that every year. I hope they adopt that next year," Barbera said. "To meet with them two or three weeks in June, then not be able to meet with them much in July is not the best thing for their development. I love giving them off in June, do what they do with their families and enjoy their summers and the break. They'll still run a little bit on their own, but once we get together, I like to flow it all the way into the season. I think the format for this year is going to have more of an impact on our success than the format for the years before."
Whatever the approach, it seems to be working for the Flying Eagles.
The girls team won its fifth consecutive regional championship last October. Led by Charlotte McGinnis' first-place finish, Woodrow had four runners in the top 10.
"Charlotte's doing well," Barbera said. "Collette Lindley and Madison Cornett are both in really good shape. And I've got two more seniors, Gillian Breeden and Savannah Hughes. That top five is the same top five I had last season. So everybody came back, and three of them are now seniors. Ashton Evans and Maddie Grimmett have been training all summer as well and they're looking strong.
"The boys fell a little short (at regionals), but they at least were second and still went to the state championship. They're led by Brennan McGinnis, Conner Cormack, Christian Saffouri, Chris Huffman and a freshman, Brandon Canaday from Park Middle School. And then Josh Cormack, Jonah Morgan and Justin Dodd are right behind them. This year we've got six freshman boys and two freshman girls. I'm looking forward to that."
The biggest adjustment for cross country meets will be the number of runners competing in each event. The SSAC ruled that no more than 35 racers can be at the starting line at one time. If a meet has more than 35 competitors, there must be multiple starts five minutes apart.
Barbera said anywhere from 75 to 300 runners would have competed, depending on the size of the meet, before the limitations.
Other modifications include the elimination of award ceremonies between races, no group or team huddles without social distance and the requirement of face coverings before and after races.
The level of impact all of that might have will play out on a meet-by-meet basis.
"To be honest with you, we'll find that out in a couple of weeks," Barbera said. "That (35-runner limit) is a challenge for the race directors, whether to put five teams of seven or seven teams of five, or run them in flights of every five minutes. We'll learn that in a couple of weeks."
The first day cross country meets can be contested is Sept. 2. Woodrow will open its season Sept. 5 with a smaller-scale Chick-fil-A Invitational on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course at Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The number of teams entered will be limited. High school teams will run that day, then the middle school teams will run on Sept. 8.
"We're looking for smaller meets, more local," Barbera said. "Especially through September."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber