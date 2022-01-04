With a huge comeback nearly complete, Woodrow Wilson got exactly what it wanted when Huntington missed the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities, the second of a two-shot foul and both ends of a two foul.
They forgot one thing. To get the rebound.
Huntington retained possession on all four occasions and Woodrow was unable to get any closer than the four points to which it had closed to from a once 20-point deficit in what would be a 55-50 Huntington win Tuesday at the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center,
“The thing about that, in shootaround coach Steven Kidd works with them on that,” Woodrow coach Ron Kidd said. “That shouldn’t happen to us. That was inexperience. That was a ninth- and a 10th-grader down there.”
Huntington coach Ty Holmes was holding his breath anyway, given the state of his team’s free throw shooting of late, but he was happy to get a reprieve out of sheer hustle.
“We’ve been shooting foul shots horrible the whole year, we have got to improve,” coach Ty Holmes said. “You can’t win at crunch time if you can’t make free throws. I just think we were playing harder, hustling more, our guys wanted it a little more there toward the end. I wish we could have made the free throws but I’m glad our guys hustled and got the offensive rebounds.”
Woodrow Wilson was playing without three starters, Maddex McMillen (ankle), Keynan Cook (knee) and Mike Miller (protocol).
“It’s kind of tough not having that senior leadership (from players) that have been in our program and kind of started for four years,” Kidd said. “But we always say next man up. When a soldier goes down then somebody else has to step up. That’s kind of the Beckley basketball mentality.”
The young Eaglets went to work, but fell behind early, as Huntington continued to parlay turnovers into made baskets, something that was instrumental in the Highlanders taking a 39-19 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Up eight, 23-15, the Highlanders went on a combined 16-4 run over the final four minutes of the first half and the opening minute of the second half to lead 39-19.
“I thought we played pretty good defense at the beginning, and when you score off defense it makes the game a lot easier,” Holmes said. “We tried to focus on their guard (Elijah Redfern), he’s really good. We tried to take away his drives and pullups. I thought we played solid defense at the beginning and got some scores and that was key.”
Still up 16, 47-31, Woodrow finally found its offensive mojo, an 8-0 run, which featured the first basket of the year by Nazir King among the beginning of the comeback.
Huntington got it back to 12, but again Beckley took off on an 8-0 run to trim it to 51-47.
“I thought our pace started to pick up, and we started attacking, and instead of going side to side, east to west, we started moving south, right at them,” Kidd said.
The Flying Eagles would get no closer.
As Huntington’s free throw percentage plummeted, the offensive rebounds soared in the final minute and Huntington held of Woodrow.
Making matters worse, Redfern, who had a game-high 19, fouled out with just over a minute to go trying to get Huntington to the line because it had two fouls to give.
“In that situation, he can’t pick up that foul,” Kidd said. “We know that he knows better than that. He has to be on the court.”
Huntington was led by Jaylen Motley with 18 and Mike Johnson had 16. Malik McNeely added 10.
Woodrow Wilson freshman Jaylon Walton had 10.
Woodrow returns to the Armory to face Logan Saturday in the final game of the New River CTC at 8:15 p.m., while Huntington plays Princeton Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Huntington
Mike Johnson 8 0-0 16, Jaylen Motley 6 4-8 18, Malik McNeely 5 0-0 10, Montez Tubbs 1 3-5 6, Gunnell Hickman 1 0-3 3, D’Edrick Graves 0 0-0 0, Antonio Taylor 1 0-0 2, Tavin Chandler 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 7-16 55.
Woodrow Wilson
Sam Peck 3 1-2 8, Elijah Redfern 6 7-8 19, Zan Hill 1 0-0 3, MJ Staples 0 0-0 0, Elijah Waller 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Waton 4 2-2 10, Brayden Hawthorne 1 4-5 6, Nazir King 1 0-1 2. TOTALS: 17 14-18 50.
H 16 18 14 8 - 55
WW 10 9 13 17 - 50
3-point field goals – H:4 (Motley 2, Tubbs 1, Hickman 1) WW: 2 (Peck 1, Hill 1) Fouled out – H 0 Hickman,WW - Redfern.