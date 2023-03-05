Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, above, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, above, defeats Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts 9-2 in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Woodrow climbs to fourth, crowns three champions (With Gallery)
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, above, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, above, defeats Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts 9-2 in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
HUNTINGTON — Step by step, Woodrow Wilson wrestling continues to rise.
The Flying Eagles claimed three individual state championships Saturday night and the team finished in fourth place in the Class AAA team standings in coach Matt Osborne’s fourth season.
A year after J.J. Bailes ended the Flying Eagles’ run of 22 straight seasons without an individual champion, that total was tripled. Sophomores Garrett Johnson (106 pounds) and Tyler Roark (126) and senior Ethan Osborne (157) all left Mountain Health Arena with their first state championships.
1 of 47
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue celebrates after defeating East Fairmont's Xaden Willett while wrestling in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett by pin 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, wrestles East Fairmont's Xaden Willett in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett by pin 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, tosses East Fairmont's Xaden Willett while wrestling in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett by pin 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, pins East Fairmont's Xaden Willett while wrestling in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, above, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, left, wrestles Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roark defeated Roberts 9-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, left, wrestles Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roark defeated Roberts 9-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, above, defeats Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts 9-2 in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark celebrates after defeating Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts 9-2 in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes, right, takes on St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes, above, takes on St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes, below, wrestles St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes reacts after being defeated by St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price, left, wrestles Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Price defeated Harris 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price, above, wrestles Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Price defeated Harris 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price, right, wrestles Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Price defeated Harris 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price celebrates after defeating Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris 7-3 in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price celebrates with brother Connor Gibson after defeating Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris 7-3 in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, defeats University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams, above, tosses Lewis County's Trenton Bush in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Adams defeated Bush by pin 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams, above, wrestles Lewis County's Trenton Bush in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Adams defeated Bush by pin 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams, above, pins Lewis County's Trenton Bush in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams celebrates after defeating Lewis County's Trenton Bush by pin in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams celebrates after defeating Lewis County's Trenton Bush by pin in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron, above, takes on Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron, above, tosses Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron, right, wrestles Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron defeats Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Josh Hart, above, wrestles Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw, left, takes on Independence's Josh Hart in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Josh Hart, celebrates after defeating Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, wrestles Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, pins Clay County's Noah Casto in the 215-pound state championship match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall reacts after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Logan Isom, right, takes on Point Pleasant's Kolton Weaver in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Isom was defeated by Weaver by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Logan Isom, right, takes on Point Pleasant's Kolton Weaver in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Isom was defeated by Weaver by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Point Pleasant's Kolton Weaver defeats Independence's Logan Isom in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Isom was defeated by Weaver by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts, above, wrestles Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts, right, wrestles Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts reacts after being defeated by Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
GALLERY: State H.S. Wrestling Finals
1 of 47
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue celebrates after defeating East Fairmont's Xaden Willett while wrestling in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett by pin 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, wrestles East Fairmont's Xaden Willett in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett by pin 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, tosses East Fairmont's Xaden Willett while wrestling in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett by pin 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, pins East Fairmont's Xaden Willett while wrestling in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Perdue defeated Willett 4-1.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, above, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Garrett Johnson, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Dallas Owens in a 106-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Johnson defeated Owens 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, left, wrestles Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roark defeated Roberts 9-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, left, wrestles Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roark defeated Roberts 9-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, above, defeats Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts 9-2 in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark celebrates after defeating Parkersburg South's Brady Roberts 9-2 in a 126-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes, right, takes on St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes, above, takes on St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes, below, wrestles St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's JJ Bailes reacts after being defeated by St. Albans' Matthew McAfee during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bailes was defeated by McAfee 3-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price, left, wrestles Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Price defeated Harris 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price, above, wrestles Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Price defeated Harris 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price, right, wrestles Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Price defeated Harris 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price celebrates after defeating Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris 7-3 in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Judah Price celebrates with brother Connor Gibson after defeating Berkeley Springs' Isaac Harris 7-3 in a 150-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, defeats University's Dom Parker in a 157-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Osborne defeated Parker 7-4.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams, above, tosses Lewis County's Trenton Bush in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Adams defeated Bush by pin 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams, above, wrestles Lewis County's Trenton Bush in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Adams defeated Bush by pin 7-3.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams, above, pins Lewis County's Trenton Bush in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams celebrates after defeating Lewis County's Trenton Bush by pin in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Jesse Adams celebrates after defeating Lewis County's Trenton Bush by pin in a 165-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron, above, takes on Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron, above, tosses Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron, right, wrestles Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Colten Caron defeats Cameron's Adam Angel in a 175-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Caron defeated Angel by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Josh Hart, above, wrestles Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw, left, takes on Independence's Josh Hart in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Josh Hart, celebrates after defeating Nicholas County's Dalton Hanshaw in a 190-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hart defeated Hanshaw 3-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, wrestles Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall, above, pins Clay County's Noah Casto in the 215-pound state championship match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall reacts after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall celebrates after defeating Clay County's Noah Casto in a 215-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Vandall defeated Casto by pin 4-2.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Logan Isom, right, takes on Point Pleasant's Kolton Weaver in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Isom was defeated by Weaver by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Independence's Logan Isom, right, takes on Point Pleasant's Kolton Weaver in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Isom was defeated by Weaver by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Point Pleasant's Kolton Weaver defeats Independence's Logan Isom in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Isom was defeated by Weaver by pin 4-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts, above, wrestles Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts, right, wrestles Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
State High School Wrestling Tournament
Greenbrier East's Calvin Roberts reacts after being defeated by Bridgeport's Kamar Summers in a 285-pound match during the 2023 West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Roberts was defeated by Summers by pin 10-0.
Ryan Fischer/For The Register-Herald
Parkersburg South reclaimed its spot at the top of the mountain with 215 points to run away with its eighth championship in nine seasons. The race for runner-up was tight, with positions changing three times over the final six weight classes.
In the end, two and a half points separated teams two through four. University ultimately wound up with the runner-up spot with 165 points and Spring Mills was third with 163.5.
One point behind the Cardinals for fourth was Woodrow with 162.5.
Woodrow was ninth in 2021 and sixth last season.
Matt Osborne felt things might have been different had the Flying Eagles been able to fill the heavyweight class this season.
“I say it all the time, they make me look good. They’re great kids,” Osborne said. “It’s a coach’s dream. They’re not just good wrestlers. They’re good students, good kids, good humans. They’re great.”
It was a particularly special night for the Osborne family. Matt was named Class AAA Coach of the Year, and Ethan was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Ethan defeated familiar foe Dom Parker of University 7-4 to finish the season with a 59-2 record. His overall career record wound up 165-21. He was a four-time regional champion and last season was the Region 3 Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“I’ve worked so hard for it and it took me so long,” Osborne said. “It means so much just to get it this last year.”
It was the rubber match between Osborne and Parker. Parker beat Osborne at the WSAZ Invitational — also at Mountain Health Arena — then Osborne avenged it a week later at the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships.
Parker got an early takedown on Osborne, who quickly got a reversal out of it. Parker was ahead 4-2 in the second but Osborne caught him and worked position long enough to complete a takedown right before the whistle.
Osborne started the third period down and got a quick escape, then scored a takedown with 1:03 to go to take a three-point lead, making it stick to win the championship.
“Most kids at a level like this are good at everything,” Osborne said. “So you pick apart the little things, you take mistakes and make points out of them. He’s such a good wrestler and I have so much respect for him.”
“He’s the reason that I started coaching,” Matt Osborne said. “I don’t know if I have any words for it. It’s the greatest. I’m glad. The boy deserved it. He did.”
While Osborne’s championship illustrates how far the program has come in four years, Johnson and Roark helped represent the future.
Johnson capped off a dominant season with a 4-0 win over Dallas Owens of Spring Mills. He finished the season with a 59-1 record.
Takedowns in each of the first two periods and a dominant third helped Johnson move past the disappointment he says he felt in last season’s fourth-place finish.
“My shots were there, and I applied great pressure on top and got out on bottom,” he said. “I did what I expected to do.”
“That’s how we thought it was going to go. Garrett’s not going to be denied,” Matt Osborne said. “And he wrestled a little bit safe, just to secure it. Garrett’s been on like that the whole time. We’d have bet the house on that one.”
A few matches later, Roark showed off what he can do by defeating Parkersburg South senior Brady Roberts 9-2, missing a major decision by one point. Roberts was the 2020 state champ at 106 and runner-up in 2021.
Roark won the Region 3 title at 120 last season but followed it up with he called a “bad state tournament.” The goal was to erase that this time.
“I didn’t really have the right mindset going into last year,” Roark said. “Practicing every day to get ready (for this season), going as hard as I can in practice.”
“That surprised a lot of people. That didn’t surprise us,” Osborne said. “Tyler wrestles like that with J.J., Troy, Garrett and all those guys. He’s just got his own style and it’s not a common style. He’s Tyler out there and that’s what I love about him. He can win those matches just like that.”
Bailes dropped his 132-pound title match 3-0 to Matt McAfee of St. Albans but finished the year with a 60-5 record.
Also placing for the Flying Eagles were Troy Harris (fourth, 138), Vance Neal (fifth, 144) and senior Jay Jones (fourth, 175).
The growth of the program looks to continue with several young wrestlers. Bailes and Johnson both surpassed 100 career wins this season, and Roark hit 100 with his semifinal victory Friday night.
“We’re going to continue to get better,” Roark said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are sophomores and it continues to get better.”
“Our team is young but really talented. There’s still three more people from Woodrow in the finals, two of them being sophomores,” Johnson said before watching Roark’s match. “I fully trust they’re going to pull this off. Even next year, I have full trust we’re going to come back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.