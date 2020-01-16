Woodrow buries Riverside

The 2019-20 boys basketball season for Riverside has been a struggle. Wednesday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, Woodrow Wilson added to the Warriors’ misery.
Coming to Beckley winless on the season, Woodrow exploited the visitors inside and hounded Riverside with its pressure defense to take a commanding, 82-51 victory.
“Anytime you beat a sectional opponent that you have to worry about playing later on, you know it is a good win. Actually, any win, no matter who it is, is a good win,” veteran Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. “I thought it was positive that we got everybody in tonight and the kids had some fun. Hopefully we got a little bit better.”
Looking for a quick start to the game, the Flying Eagles soared out of the gate, running off eight straight points behind its strength inside with Ben Gilliam and Ayden Ince.
Riverside broke the scoring drought with two free throws from Javante Elzy, but Ince kept the kept the pressure on the Warriors with six straight points for a 14-2 lead.
“It was nice right at the beginning, Richard (Law) threw the ball inside to Ben, which could have been an all-night kinda thing. Ben made that one, but he missed some easy ones that he usually makes,” Kidd said.
Although Woodrow missed some easy looks inside, Riverside could not take advantage, falling prey to the Flying Eagles pressure defense.
Josh Arthur scored Riverside’s first bucket of the quarter to momentarily put the lead back to single digits at the 2:48 mark, but that was the last ray of hope for the Warriors.
Unbeknownst to the visitors, the Flying Eagles were about to explode on their biggest run of the night to put the game out of reach.
Maddex McMillen drilled a 3-pointer and Ince followed with stickback, his 10th point in the first quarter. Two free throws each from K.J. Jones and Tavea Davis capped a 9-0 run to end the quarter, giving Woodrow a 23-5 lead.
Woodrow kept up the pace when Jones opened the second period with a deep 3. Jones’ bomb was followed by back-to back scores from Dewayne Richardson and Keynan Cook. A steal from Jones ended in another score from Richardson to cap an 18-0 run with 6:07 to play before the half.
“I thought we played really good defense during that stretch. It looked like what we want each and every game,” Kidd said, smiling.
The lead would build to 28 points midway through the period before Kidd went to his bench for the remainder of the half.
Entering the season with a young team and playing a brutal schedule of tight games thus far this year, Kidd was pleased he could spread the wealth on playing time.
“Tonight was valuable because we could see how they respond and what they are going to do in game situations,” Kidd said. Can they go in when the game is on the line and its close? This gave us a chance to see who can do that and who is not quite ready yet. We are just happy to get everybody in, that is good for team morale.”
Although the game was never in doubt, Woodrow applied the knockout blow in the first three minutes of the second half.
Ince scored on the first possession before Law found Richardson after another steal. McMillen answered a Warriors’ scores with two free throws which was followed by back-to-back 3s from Ince and Law for a 49-19 lead.
Riverside would get no closer than 23 points the rest of the night.
All 11 players that dressed scored for the Flying Eagles who were led by Ince with 17 points and Richardson with 14.
Woodrow Wilson now turns its attention to Friday night where it welcomes its regional nemesis, No. 7 ranked George Washington to town. Adding more fuel to the Friday fire is the fact that the Patriots knocked off Woodrow in last year’s regional battle.
“I think we are kinda the underdog in that game, but, I like that,” Kidd said about Friday’s clash. “Our guys should be mad. We kinda owe GW for what they did last year. I hope that left a bad taste in our guy’s mouths. In the fall league they also beat us pretty bad, so, I hope our kids remember that and realize we have to go hard.”
The Woodrow Wilson girls team will host Princeton at the Convention Center at 5:30 p.m. prior to the boys game which starts at 7:30 p.m. The boys JV game will start at 4 p.m. and at halftime of the boys game, the 1990 Woodrow Wilson boys state championship team will be honored.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Riverside (0-10)
Jeremiah Mason 2, Josh Arthur 8, Tyler Perdue 2, Javante Elzy 17, Isaiah Ford 7, Spencer harvey 1, Drake Bryant 2, Quinten DeMello 10. Totals: 18 10-15 51.
Woodrow Wilson (5-4)
Richard Law 8, K.J. Jones 7, Ben Gilliam 5, Ayden Ince 17, Maddex McMillen 7, Dewayne Richardson 14, Keynan Cook 2, Tavea Davis 9, Jevon Ely 6, Andrew McKinney 5, Mykel McDowell 2. Totals: 29 15-30 82.
R: 5 12 19 15 — 51
WW: 23 14 24 21 — 82
3-point goals: R: 5 (Arthur 2, Elzy, DeMello 2), WW: 7 (Law 2, Jones, McMillen Ince, Davis, McKinney). Fouled out: None