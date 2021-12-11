It might not seem there is much to learn from a 56-point victory. But, with his team coming off a disappointing loss to start the season, Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors was pleased with what he saw.
The Flying Eagles scored the first 18 points of the game and continued to score in bunches the rest of the way for a 74-18 victory over Bluefield Saturday evening in Beckley.
By the time Cara Brown scored Bluefield's first points with 1:49 left in the first quarter, the tone had long been set. The Beavers got to 22-4 early in the second before the Flying Eagles ran off 19 of the game's next 20 points and led 41-8 at halftime.
Nabors liked the way his team responded after Wednesday's 50-44 loss to Parkersburg South.
"It's always good to get a big win and bounce back from a loss," he said. "Happy about the effort and getting the win. I thought our intensity level was there. I thought our concentration level improved from the other night. I thought we passed the ball better."
One thing that was similar to the loss to Parkersburg South was Woodrow faced the same kind of defense from Bluefield.
"They played the same type of zone that Parkersburg South played, so I was glad to see that, how we would execute against that zone," Nabors said. "I thought we got better as far as moving the ball around. We cut our turnovers down. I was happy to see that we can execute against a 3-2 zone."
All but one player who saw the court for Woodrow (1-1) scored, led by freshman point guard Abby Dillon with 11 points. She hit two long-range 3-pointers in the second quarter as part of a 17-0 run.
Olivia Ziolkowski and Somalia Nelson added 10 apiece.
Nabors said Bella Staples and Somalia Nelson gave the team "great minutes," as did others.
"Lataja Creasy came in and had a steady game as far as being a combo guard. I was glad to see her hit some shots and make some good passes, and she always plays great defense. I thought Olivia Ziolkowski made some good plays as well that I thought she could have the other night. So I'm saying that as a way of (expressing) that we improved on recognizing things that we need to improve on, and we executed. I was happy about that."
Woodrow played mostly JV players in the fourth quarter and they outscored the Beavers 18-4.
"It's a challenge," Nabors said of keeping players focused in a runaway. "But I think this group understands that we don't tolerate that. I was happy to see when we put our subs in, some of our JV players, that (the varsity players) were cheering for them. That's what that was all about."
Arionna Dowell scored eight to lead Bluefield.
Woodrow will play at Huntington Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Beavers will visit Greenbrier East on Monday.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Bluefield
QueenAsia Padgett 2, Melanie Hayes 1, Cara Brown 6, Adie Brown 1, Arionna Dowell 8.
Woodrow Wilson (1-1)
Lataja Creasy 5, Jolene Hazelwood 4, Olivia Ziolkowski 10, Josie Cross 7, Abby Dillon 11, Mya Wooton 6, Somalia Nelson 10, Maddy Belcher 7, Kalyn Cowger 2, Bella Staples 4, Adriana Law 8.
B 2 6 4 6 — 18
WW 22 19 18 15 — 74
Three-point goals — B: 0; WW: 7 (Creasy, Hazelwood, Dillon 2, Belcher 2, Law). Fouled out — none.