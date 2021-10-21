Woodrow boys win sectional championship

You can't say things aren't exciting when Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East meet on the pitch.
Of late, Woodrow has come through when it matters.
For the second straight year, the rivals' sectional tournament matchup came down to a shootout. This time it was for the championship, and the result was the same.
Woodrow outscored the host Spartans 3-1 on penalty kicks and left Fairlea with the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 trophy Thursday night. The Flying Eagles will play for the Region 3 title next week.
The teams met in the semifinals last fall on the Spartans' home field. That game, too, was decided by PKs, and the Flying Eagles won that duel 4-3.
On Thursday, the match was tied at 1-1 after regulation. And both of those goals came late.
Evan Vogelsong's header in the 69th minute gave Greenbrier East a 1-0 lead and put the pressure on the visiting Flying Eagles.
They responded in the form of Jack Grimmett's goal from just in front of the net with just over two minutes to play in regulation.
After two overtimes, yet another shootout was on and the Flying Eagles again came out victorious.
It was the second time this year the teams have been knotted at the end of regulation. They battled to a 3-3 draw in Beckley on Sept. 16.
Woodrow (9-7-3) will play for the Region 3 title next Thursday, Oct. 28, at George Washington High School. GW's Section 1 title match against Capital has been postponed until Friday at 6 p.m. because of lightning.
GW defeated Woodrow 2-0 on Oct. 5 in the teams' only meeting. The Eagles' scheduled match at Capital on Aug. 26 was canceled because of Covid-19 issues at Capital.
The region champion will move on to the state tournament set for Nov. 5-6 at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
