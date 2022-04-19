A steady Woodrow Wilson boys track team will be hosting its first home meet of the season this weekend.
The annual Beckley Relays will be held Saturday on the Pete Culicerto Track at Van Meter Stadium. Field events will begin at 10 a.m., with the start of running events following at 11 a.m.
The Flying Eagles have competed in two meets thus far, the Carlos Akers and Doc Hale Invitational at Cabell Midland and the Capital City Classic in Charleston.
"We're just about average right now," coach Steve Kidd said. "Our relays are a little better than they were at the beginning. ... We're relatively young."
Senior Michael Miller has been "steady" with the shot put and discus, Kidd said. He placed at both meets, finishing fourth in the shot at Cabell Midland with a toss of 43 feet, 9 inches, and ninth in Charleston (37-1.5). In the discus, he registered distances of 120-9 (sixth) and 117-5 (ninth), respectively.
"It was miserable," Kidd said of the weather during the Capital City Classic. "It was cold and raining."
Also placing at both meets was junior Ty'lai Kimble in the open 100. He was fifth at Cabell Midland with a time of 11.63 seconds and fifth in Charleston (11.92). And the 4x400 relay team of freshman Kellar Hefferman, senior James Grayton, senior Stanley Martin and sophomore Brandon Canaday has been solid as well, winning at Cabell Midland with a time of 3:50.64 and placing third in Charleston (3:50.82).
The 4x110 hurdle relay team of Kimble, sophomore Ryan Muktar, junior Bradley Snyder and senior M.J. Staples was fourth at Cabell Midland (1:05.79) and third in Charleston (1:05.04).
Kidd anticipates improvements once injuries heal and runners make their return. One of them is senior Keynan Cook, who missed all but one game during basketball season after a knee procedure. He will compete in the long jump and will give a new look to the relays.
Also getting back into things will be freshman Aiden Kneeland, last fall's Region 3 cross country champion. He has competed in only one event, while Cook is expected to make his debut on Saturday.
Kneeland, normally a distance runner, was 19th in the 400 (58.76) in Charleston.
"He usually runs the 1,600 but we're just trying to get his legs back under him," Kidd said.
Also on Saturday, the 2022 Class of the Beckley Track and Field Hall of Fame will be inducted. The ceremony will begin around noon.
