Woodrow Wilson’s boys soccer team had a successful home weekend.
After a scoreless draw against Spring Mills on Friday, the Flying Eagles capped it off with a 3-0 win over Bridgeport Saturday morning.
Spring Mills, the Class AAA state runner-up to Greenbrier East last season, avenged its loss to the Spartans on Saturday, 1-0.
Against Bridgeport, the Flying Eagles got single goals from Aiden Bell, Coby Dillon and Hagen Hall. Bell and Dillon both have three goals on the season, and it was the first high school goal for Hall, a freshman.
After a season-opening loss to Morgantown, the Flying Eagles (4-1-1) are on a five-game unbeaten streak. They have outscored their opponents 15-4.
Woodrow returns to action Tuesday at Cabell Midland, then will host Princeton Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
