Woodrow boys and girls doubleheader tonight at the Armory

Woodrow Wilson basketball fans will get a special treat inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center tonight thanks to a rare boys and girls doubleheader.
In addition to the two varsity games, fans will get a chance to walk down memory lane when the 1990 Woodrow Wilson basketball team is honored for the 30th anniversary of their historic state championship.
“I think is really good for our school and our town,” Woodrow Wilson boys head coach Ron Kidd said. “A lot of times the girls will be on the road when we are home and home when we are on the road. Now (Beckley) can come out and support both teams.”
The Lady Flying Eagles will get the varsity action started when they host Princeton in a key sectional battle at 5:30 p.m., while the Woodrow boys will clash with No. 7 ranked George Washington at 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson and George Washington will also meet in a boys JV contest at 4 p.m.
Under head coach Rick Greene, the Patriots have been one of the few teams to win consistently against Woodrow Wilson inside the famed dome.
The last time the two teams met in the Armory was a Class AAA Region 3 co-final back in March.
George Washington knocked off the Flying Eagles to derail Woodrow’s run to the state tournament.
“They are getting better and when they play us they always seem to be locked in and ready to play,” Kidd said. “We have to be locked in (tonight) like they do and realize this is a big game. We have to bring our A-plus game.”
The Patriots are led by a dynamic guard tandem in Mason Pinkett and Gus Eddy, who are surrounded by deadly sharpshooters. Woodrow Wilson will counter with a strong inside game led by Ben Gilliam and Ayden Ince, along with standout senior guard Richard Law.
Tonight’s girls clash will be the second meeting between the two longtime rivals this season. No. 7 Woodrow Wilson defeated Princeton 61-40 in the first meeting in Mercer County behind 13 points each from Victoria Staunton and Liz Cadle.
Taylor Scott led Princeton with 16 points.
The 1990 state championship team will be recognized at halftime of the boys game.
When the 77th boys state high school basketball tournament tipped off in March of 1990, the Class AAA field was loaded with talented teams.
Logan was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state, led by future Penn State guard Greg Bartrum. Future West Virginia University guard and 1,000-point scorer Marsalis Basey led No. 2 Martinsburg to Charleston. The Bulldogs entered the tournament having not lost to a West Virginia school all season.
Woodrow Wilson was led by a strong group of seniors and was ranked No. 4 in the state. Two of the losses came in wild shootouts with Logan. The Runnin’ Wildcats won 112-110 in Beckley, scoring in the final seconds, and 114-107 at home in overtime.
That year’s semifinal game was played before a record-setting crowd and this time it would be for keeps. And this time it was all Beckley.
After falling behind early in both losses, the Flying Eagles jumped out to a 15-2 lead this go around on eight points from senior standout Kevin English.
The shellshocked Wildcats cut the lead back to five with just under six minutes left in the half, but could get no closer as Woodrow pasted its old rival 92-64.
English dropped in 30 points, while Glen Staples added 27 and grabbed 14 rebounds. Senior backcourt duo Tink Brown and Chris Daniels had 16 and 11, respectively.
However, then-head coach Dave Barksdale made one thing clear after the win — that was not the state championship. It was the Beckley basketball mentality reborn — all that mattered was winning a state title.
For 23 years the City of Champions had not had a basketball state champion. However, that all ended that championship Saturday against Martinsburg.
Led by a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds from Brown and a 22-point, 12-rebound effort from Daniels, the Flying Eagles rose to the top of the heap with an 81-75 triumph over the Bulldogs.
English scored 20 points and Staples chipped in 12 points while blocking three shots. Both players, along with Brown, were named to the all-tournament team.
The win was the first title for Barksdale, now an assistant for Kidd. Barksdale led the Flying Eagles to the championship game seven times in the 1090s, winning five titles in the decade.
