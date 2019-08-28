The St. Albans boys soccer team came to Beckley Tuesday night in hopes of pulling off an upset of Woodrow Wilson.
Hope did not spring eternal for the Red Dragons.
The Flying Eagles scored twice in the first eight minutes and when the halftime horn sounded, Woodrow Wilson held a commanding 5-0 lead en route to a 6-2 victory in its season opener at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
“We came out pretty strong and got some deserved goals,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Steve Laraba said. “I felt like we got a little sloppy as the half went on, but it is a process. St. Albans is a much better team than last year. It’s a building process for them and it is good to see they have some structure. Overall, we got some experience for our younger players and hopefully got our heads straight for future performances.”
Noah Hill opened the scoring for Woodrow on an assist from Joseph Wells in the fifth minute. Hill gathered Wells’ centering pass and beat goalie Connor Mann before he could make the defensive stop.
Hill struck again three minutes later on nearly an identical play.
“Noah really did a good job tonight. He and Joseph have played together forever, really,” Laraba said. “The fact they both saw that pass and that run worked out. It was a lovely chip by Joseph and Noah spun off really well and finished really calmly.”
On his second attempt, Hill was knocked to the turf by Mann rushing to make a play on the ball, resulting in a penalty kick. Mann was issued a yellow card and Hill made good on the kick for the early 2-0 lead.
In the 20th minute, Hayden Johnson took advantage of a careless mistake by the visitors to give Woodrow Wilson a 3-0 lead, scoring on an assist from Hill. Hill found Johnson after a heads-up play from freshman Mohammed Hamo, who had been taken down by a Red Dragons defender seconds earlier.
“Mohammed was down and technically in an offside position,” Laraba explained. “When we crossed the ball, he is not involved in the play. A player from St.Albans deliberately headed the ball to where Mo was, Mo is now onside because he deliberately headed the ball to him. It was not the best of circumstances, but it was a heads-up play.”
Connor Mollohan pushed the lead to 4-0 for Woodrow Wilson when he made an athletic play on a cross from Isasc Roop. Mollohan blasted the ball high in the right corner of the net with eight minutes remaining in the half.
Roop picked up his second assist of the first half two minutes later when Carson Eckley cashed in on Roop’s centering pass.
“When we make those crosses, we can get some good chances and it is not just from Joseph,” Laraba said. “It is there, we just have to believe in it and keep performing.”
In the first 34 minutes, the Flying Eagles made good on all five shots on goal. At the half. Woodrow had a total of six shots, while St. Albans had failed to register a single shot on goal.
St. Albans got on the board in the second half with an unassisted goal from Harley Taylor in the 52 minute and a goal from Benjamin Blackwell in the 65th minute.
Johnson scored his second goal of the night on a header with five minutes to play off a corner kick from Collin Stacy.
Woodrow Wilson (1-0) travels to Ripley Thursday.
