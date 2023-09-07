The defense kept rolling, and Tyler Snyder provided the offense.
Woodrow Wilson posted its fifth straight shutout, getting its first sectional win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Princeton Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The Flying Eagles (5-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to seven after a season-opening loss to Morgantown. Both ties were scoreless draws and four of the five victories have come via shutout.
The last team to score on Woodrow was Fairmont Senior, a 5-2 win for the Flying Eagles on Aug. 24.
“I think, collectively, as a team we are defending really well,” head coach Steve Laraba said. “We’re communicating with each other. We know where we’re supposed to be, where our teammates are supposed to be. So I think that is the biggest thing because individually we know where we’re supposed to be (and) collectively we know where everybody is supposed to be. It’s helping us create turnovers in the front third and the middle third, and it’s easier to score or create chances if you’re getting the ball here as opposed to that far back.”
The offense was able to put pressure on the Tigers (3-7) throughout the night. It just took 41 minutes to put the ball in the net.
“Overall I was very pleased,” Laraba said. “We created a lot of chances. I guess the only thing I wasn’t pleased with is the product in the final third. But, man, we were all over them. I thought our press was good, I thought our counterpress was good.”
“We were getting chances from the wings, chances from the middle portion of the field. We just had a hard time getting that last final touch. But they’re starting to come together and that’s going to come.”
On Thursday, it came 50 seconds into the second half when Snyder scored the first of his two goals off an assist from Tyler Radford. He added the second goal — and fourth of the season — off a corner kick from Ishmael Fayaih in the 67th minute.
“We talked about how important it was to come out strong early in the second half, get a goal,” Laraba said.
“We felt like if that happened, it might take a little bit of wind out of their sails. And it did, but we just couldn’t get that — man, so many chances in the second half. Clear ones.”
Woodrow fired 12 shots on goal on the night.
Princeton keeper Lucas Monoghan played well in the face of the Flying Eagles’ constant pressure.
“He made some really good saves,” Laraba said. “There were a couple we hit right at him, but there were a lot of good saves.”
Princeton will host Buckhannon-Upshur on Saturday at noon, then the Flying Eagles will travel to Buckhannon on Tuesday.
Woodrow will host rival Greenbrier East next Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
