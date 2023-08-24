Already in a sectional hole two games into the season, Woodrow Wilson hopes it got itself moving in the right direction.
Senior Ama Ackon-Annan scored two goals in the first 14 minutes of the match, keeper Mia Seiter registered her first shutout as the Flying Eagles defeated Greenbrier East 4-0 Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
It was the first win for the Flying Eagles, who have won their section the last two seasons. They suffered a sectional loss Tuesday when Oak Hill beat them 2-1, but bounced back against the Spartans, another sectional opponent.
"The girls finally decided we're just going to have fun and we're going to enjoy the game of soccer — the game that we love — and we're going to play with everything we've got," Woodrow coach Julie Agnor said. "And they were reminded that each of them has to do their own job. They can't depend on somebody else to the work for them."
Ackon-Annan got it started with a goal in the game's 11th minute. She took the pass from junior Abby Dillon and easily rolled the ball into an open net for a 1-0 lead. Three minutes later, Ackon-Annan scored again on a free kick to double the lead, where it would remain until halftime.
They were the first two goals of the season for Ackon-Annan, who led the team with 19 last year.
"Ama is that character, you just don't know what you're going to get, but when she takes off you better be aware," Agnor said. "It was nice for her to finally have those open up and kind of get into the rhythm. She's been in kind of a slump, but she's getting the rhythm back."
Meanwhile, it was a big evening for Seiter, a sophomore who is stepping for graduated keeper Ally Arthur, now at Glenville State. Seiter made four saves, including one impressive stop in each half.
With 5:26 to go before halftime, Seiter went one-on-one with the Spartans' Ryan White, who attempted to get the ball into the bottom left corner of the net. Seiter went down on her left knee, blocked the ball with her right leg and then fell on the loose ball to prevent the goal.
Almost exactly 40 minutes later, Seiter again frustrated White when she made a sliding kick save to keep the shutout intact.
It was a big moment for the sophomore, but she was happier for the team than for herself.
"Confidence, it really boosted us after the loss to Oak Hill and Herbert Hoover, but we did this as a team," she said. "We are all together on this. It takes all of us. It's not just the keeper. It's not just the strikers, the wings. I mean it's everybody. It takes everybody to win this game. We are a family, we are together and that's why we won today."
"That's huge for her," Agnor said. "She needs that confidence. She needs to know that she is capable of performing like she did. It's hard when you know you're coming in after a seasoned veteran to come and take that spot, and she did it very nicely tonight. She made great saves. Her routines were better, and so therefore she was solid all the way around."
Dillon — who also is a leading player on the volleyball team that will start its season next Saturday with its annual Shirley Brown Invitational — added a second assist late in the second half when freshman Carly Fisher scored from 18 yards.
Izzy Umberger was credited with her second goal of the season in the 44th minute after an own-goal.
Greenbrier East (0-3) will host Buckhannon-Upshur Saturday at 2 p.m., while Woodrow (1-2) will be at Huntington for a 3 p.m. start.
