Woodrow at MSAC Tournament for final time

First-year Woodrow Wilson wrestling coach Matt Osborne isn't sure what the future holds for his team from a conference standpoint.
"I don't know if we will join another conference or if we will become independent," he said.
For now, he will concentrate on the task at hand, which is Saturday's Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. at Parkersburg High.
This is Woodrow's final academic year as a member of the MSAC. Greenbrier East and Princeton pulled out years ago and both have competed in the Coalfield Conference Invitational, which could be part of the Flying Eagles' future.
"We're wrestling in this one (Saturday)," Osborne said. "It's not the biggest conference but there are a lot of good wrestlers. It will be a good tuneup for regionals."
The field for next week's Class AAA Region 3 tournament will be a little different from what the Flying Eagles will face in Parkersburg. Joining Woodrow and the host Big Reds will be Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley, Hurricane, Riverside, George Washington, St. Albans, Capital and South Charleston.
The Flying Eagles will be forfeiting the 120- and 126-pound classes, which is a far cry from where they were just two weeks ago.
"Other than that," Osborne said, "I think we're in good shape."
Woodrow lost sophomore 220-pounder Jackson Evans to an ankle injury at the WSAZ Invitational, but senior Seth Brown had won his spot in a wrestle-off anyway.
At 285, senior Ian Pomeroy came away the winner in the last two of three wrestle-offs with fellow senior Tristan Stiffler and will wrestle today. All three battles between went to ultimate rideout time.
The Flying Eagles are coming off a victory at last Saturday's Bob Zide Rumble in Williamstown. Ethan Osborne (132), Jay Jones (138), Caleb Click (152), Devan Gauldin (195) and Stiffler (285) all came away as champions. All 10 Woodrow wrestlers who competed wound up placing.
If nothing else, the win serves as a springboard into the final month of the season.
"It gave us a lot of confidence," Osborne said. "They all looked good on their feet. It wasn't the best competition but it was decent. You're never where you want to be as a coach, but it was still pretty good."
