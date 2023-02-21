Playing against a team his girls handled easily twice in the regular season — most recently six days ago — Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors wasn’t about to let them take things for granted.
Even after a slow start, he didn’t think that was the case.
“To be honest, I hope not,” Nabors said. “We didn’t prepare that way. We prepared like this was a different team than last week. They want to move forward just like we do.”
Turns out the Flying Eagles were not taking Oak Hill lightly, and they’ll have to have that mindset again Friday night.
No. 1 seed Woodrow emerged from a lethargic couple of opening minutes to the tune of a 13-point Keanti Thompson run and then others followed her lead for a 55-30 win over the No. 4 Red Devils in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
The win set Woodrow up for a third game with No. 3 Princeton, which eliminated No. 2 Greenbrier East 56-54 Tuesday night. The title game will be played Friday at 7 p.m. in Beckley.
It took the Flying Eagles nearly two minutes to go up 1-0 on a Josie Cross free throw. That’s when Thompson went on her run.
She had a steal and drive for her first points, then took a pass from Abby Dillon for a layup. Oak Hill did get a shot from Cara Smith, but Thompson hit a 3-pointer, a three-point play and another 3 and Woodrow suddenly led 14-2 with 1:50 left in the period.
It continued from there. The Flying Eagles hit four of their 10 3-pointers in the second — two by Lataja Creasey and one each from Dillon and Madison Belcher — en route to a 34-14 lead at the break.
Woodrow (14-8) took its biggest lead of the game at 49-18 with 2:31 to play in the third.
Thompson finished with a game-high 20 points for Woodrow. Dillon and Creasey both scored nine, and Cross had three blocked shots.
“I would have liked to have scored more points tonight, but I’m satisfied with the win,” said Nabors, on his home court for the first time since his short-lived resignation was rescinded last week. “I applaud the team. We had a really good team effort tonight. Everybody did something well tonight.”
As the old adage goes, defense led to offense for Woodrow, which stepped in front of several Oak Hill passes for steals throughout the night.
“Our defense got us going,” Nabors said. “We played really good defense and that carries over to offense. We want our defense to generate offense, as well as being able to play in a halfcourt set and execute the things we want to do against different defenses.
“In the beginning we weren’t attacking that zone. We were just stagnant. The ball was just sticking; it wasn’t moving. We just weren’t in attack mode.”
Smith scored 17 points to lead Oak Hill, which finished the season 4-19. Taysia Gray added nine.
The focus is now on Princeton, which Woodrow defeated twice, including 71-27 on Jan. 31 in Beckley. The first meeting was much tighter — 49-45 in Princeton.
“We’ve got to be ready to play,” Nabors said. “I don’t even want to talk about the last game. That’s in the past. They’re a different team. They’ve beat some quality teams. We’ve got to be ready to play.
“We better be ready to play.”
Friday’s winner will host the Section 1 runner-up and the losing team will travel to the Section 1 champion next Wednesday, March 1, with two spots in the state tournament on the line.
Oak Hill
Taysia Gray 9, Jordan Harris 2, Cara Smith 17, Grace Angeleno 2.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 9, Josie Cross 5, Lataja Creasey 9, Keanti Thompson 20, Leiloni Manns 2, Madison Belcher 6, Donya Burton 3, Abby Humphrey 1.
OH 9 5 8 8 — 30
WW 19 15 15 6 — 55
Three-point goals — OH: 1 (Smith); WW: 10 (Dillon 2, Creasey 3, Thompson 3, Belcher 2). Fouled out — none.
