Women's wrestling continues to grow

William Shakespeare once wrote, “Frailty, thy name is woman.” Obviously, ol’ William had never seen a female wrestling match on any level. If he had, he might have changed his tune.
Women’s wrestling is the fastest growing sport in the United States. Last time I counted, over 50 colleges or universities have added women’s wrestling and the number grows daily. In West Virginia, Alderson-Broaddus University was the first to take up the sport and Bluefield State University just announced it is organizing a women’s team.
Thirty-two states have sanctioned high school girls wrestling. West Virginia has not sanctioned the sport yet, but they do offer a sanctioned girls state tournament. The first state tournament was held in 2020 with high school and middle school age competitors. Even with Covid floating around in 2021, the high school division grew in numbers.
This year’s West Virginia Girls States will be held at the Elite Center in Parkersburg on Feb. 12 and will feature something new. For the first time, elementary age girls will participate in the morning session. This inaugural event will give the young ladies a chance to be a part of wrestling history. Amazing!
The high school and middle school girls will compete in the afternoon session. These participants must be members of their school teams per WVSSAC sanctioning.
Brent Sams, tournament director, stated that registration forms will be out soon and to keep checking wvmat.com for more info. He also stated that more “girls only” events are being planned for the 2022-2023 season.
Girls wrestling has been emerging in recent years and this summer’s performance by the Women’s U.S. Olympic team certainly did not hurt the growth. The U.S. team won nine Olympic medals, including three gold, while wrestling in Japan. Later in the year, the U.S. team claimed 15 medals in the Senior World competition.
Wrestling, like other sports, offers myriad benefits, including building character, confidence and self-esteem. With more schools adding girls wrestling you can add travel, training and scholarships to the list. Any girl or parent of a daughter who is interested can check out the website wrestlelikeagirl.com.
William Shakespeare was wrong, singer Cyndi Lauper was right — “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
