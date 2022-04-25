OAK HILL — Zane Wolfe waited exactly one month for this day, and it went exactly as he pictured it.
The Oak Hill senior struck out 12 in a two-hitter, Jayden McLain drove in four runs and the Red Devils defeated Fayette County rival Midland Trail 8-0 Monday on Jerry Epperly Field.
Oak Hill avenged last season's 7-2 loss to the Patriots. It was Midland Trail's first baseball win over the Red Devils in 34 years as a program.
Wolfe was a major reason why it didn't happen a second time. He retired the first 13 batters he faced, seven via strikeout. He still faced the minimum through the first five innings en route to a dominant complete game.
"I thought I was throwing hard," Wolfe said. "Just gas, fastballs right by them. The breaking balls today weren't great. A few of them here and there, but ultimately the fastball I was blowing by them all day."
Wolfe was pitching for the first time since March 25, when he also went the distance in a five-inning, 12-0 win over Nicholas County. A shoulder injury kept him off the mound for exactly 31 days.
"I felt great today," he said. "Today at school I told the guys I was going to come out dealing. ... I had that shoulder problem I had been dealing with here recently, and I woke up one morning and it was gone. I told coach, 'Let's get through this week and we'll see about Monday.' We decided to throw today and I felt great out there."
Getting Wolfe back into the rotation would be huge for the Red Devils with the postseason looming.
"He worked ahead, he worked fast, he was getting his breaking ball over," Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd said. "That's what I've been telling him all year. Nothing special, just work ahead in counts. Work at your pace, and I thought he worked fast and kept them off balance. If he can pitch like that for us down the stretch, that's really going to give us another arm we can use and that's going to be big-time for us."
Midland Trail coach John Mark Kincaid credited Wolfe, who he said reminds him of Charleston Catholic freshman Jonah DiCocco, who has 61 strikeouts for the sectional foe Irish. At the same time, Kincaid thought his team's approach in the box needed work. Eight of the Patriots' 12 strikeouts were of the backward variety.
"We were swinging at balls and looking at strikes," Kincaid said. "That's what I told them. It's really simple. 'Guys, if you want to hit the ball, swing at strikes and let the balls go.' We were just kind of the opposite. The kid (Wolfe) did a good job pitching, but our hitting approach wasn't very good."
The Patriots got their first baserunner when Larry Bigham reached on an error with one out in the second inning. But Wolfe immediately picked him off before getting Alex Dempsey to fly out to end the inning.
Aaron Dempsey dropped a one-out single in left in the top of the fourth, but Wolfe got a strikeout and then Braxton Hall gunned Dempsey down trying to steal second to complete the double play.
Trail got only one runner into scoring position. Griffin Boggs singled hard up the middle with two out in the seventh and later went to second on an errant throw. But after a walk — Wolfe's only free pass of the game — Oak Hill third baseman Connor Roberts forced Boggs on a ground ball to end the game.
Bigham took the loss on the mound for Midland Trail, but settled down after Oak Hill's four-run second inning. The highlight was a bases-clearing triple by McLain on a ball that got over the left fielder's head after he charged in too early.
After that, Bigham stranded a pair of runners in the third and pitched a scoreless fourth. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs, one unearned, and scattered eight hits while striking out four and walking four. He also hit three batters.
Oak Hill did finish with 10 hits — McLain greeted reliever Alex Dempsey with a double off the fence to drive in Trent Rider for the first of two seventh-inning runs.
Cole Legg, who has hit well in the No. 9 hole for the Red Devils, was 2-for-2 and had a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Boyd thought the team was not only inspired to keep from losing to the Patriots two years in a row, but also fed off Wolfe's "bulldog mentality."
"We got up early. I would have liked to have seen us keep the gas pedal down a little bit," Boyd said. "But credit to (Bigham). He's a good pitcher and he settled down after that first couple of innings. He kind of started working ahead in the count and kind of kept us off balance. Credit to him, he's a good pitcher. But I was proud of the way we swung it tonight."
Oak Hill will travel to Hurricane on Tuesday, while the Patriots will go to Greenbrier West.
