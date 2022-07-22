Wolfe signs to play baseball at WVU Tech

Zane Wolfe was given the chance to play not only for good coaches, but good people.
He jumped on it.
The Oak Hill graduate signed his letter of intent to play baseball at WVU Tech in a ceremony at the school on Friday. He is looking forward to playing for head coach Lawrence Nesselrodt and assistant coach Joe Goddard.
"It's very welcoming there," Wolfe said. "Coach Nesselrodt and Coach Goddard, they're very welcoming people as it is. And then them introducing me to the program, it's a great opportunity for me."
Wolfe, a shortstop, was also considering Bluefield State, but it didn't take long for him to make up his mind.
"It was an easy decision once I talked to Tech," he said. "I talked to Bluefield State before I talked to Tech, and then Tech came along and I started talking with them, and it was a no-brainer for me."
Wolfe, who will major in sports management, was a Class AAA honorable mention all-state selection last month for the Red Devils. He scored a team-high 37 runs, walked 19 times and had a .505 on-base percentage, while also batting .368 and driving in 14 runs.
Staying close to home was also an attractive option.
"It's super exciting," Wolfe said. "Not only am I getting to fulfill my dream a little bit, it's 20 minutes from home. I couldn't be more grateful for that."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.