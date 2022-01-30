With second-leading scorer Maddex McMillen away on a football recruiting trip and another senior leader, Keynan Cook, sidelined by knee surgery, Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd was looking for a few good men for the Flying Eagles' rematch with Oak Hill Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
He found one in Landyn Wolfe.
The 6-foot-3 senior scored a career-high 20 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer and had a key block right after to help the Flying Eagles to a 48-38 victory.
The win avenged a loss earlier in the month at Oak Hill.
Wolfe also made four free throws to help salt the game away for the Flying Eagles, who saw a seven-game losing streak end with the victory. Woodrow is now 3-7. Oak Hill is 6-6.
In a fourth quarter that started tied at 37-37, Wolfe’s 3 with 2:30 remaining in the game was the quarter's first field goal and came after Oak Hill had taken its first lead since early in the first quarter, 38-37 on an Ethan Vargo-Thomas free throw.
That would be Oak Hill’s only point in the fourth quarter.
Wolfe, who had scored 21 points in the Flying Eagles' first nine games, came out and hit a 3 early and was consistent all evening.
But his 3 in the fourth was huge, and he didn’t hesitate.
“That gave us a lead where we could make stops, and win the game,” Wolfe said. “I knew it was money as soon as it left my hand. But the stops were what did it for us.”
“I thought on that play (point guard Elijah) Redfern made the made the right play,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said of Wolfe’s 3. “Landyn is a pocket shooter and if you hit him in his pocket at the right time and I thought Redfern did a good job hitting him in his pocket with the ball.”
Despite the points explosion, which helped Wolfe raise his average from 2.6 ppg to 4.6 ppg, it was his block on a runout by Vargo-Thomas with just under a minute left that was the key to the win. One of the stops that Wolfe was talking about.
Oak Hill’s Leonard Farrow knocked the ball away from Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern as he tried to go behind his back. Jacob Perdue picked up the ball and got it out to Vargo-Thomas, who looked to be in position to tie the game on the runout. But Wolfe caught him and knocked the ball out of bounds. On the inbounds play the Red Devils were called for a moving screen which nullified a basket and on the other end Wolfe started a string of eight straight free throws to close it out, six from Wolfe, two from Redfern.
“I thought it was big, good hustle from that kid,” Oak Hill coach Benitez Jackson said. “I thought he played well for them tonight. That block was big. He made a good play on the ball. I think we got a moving screen right after that. That whole possession cost us five points, two we didn’t get on the block and the moving screen on the one we did make. That was a huge sequence.”
“They make that layup and it’s a tie game and it could have turned out different," Wolfe said. "(Vargo-Thomas) had a lead on me, I had to bust my butt to get back there.”
“He didn’t give up on the play and just give them a layup, he sprinted back,” Kidd said. “I thought that was the biggest play of the game. I thought he did a good job tonight.”
Wolfe is finally playing himself into more time, after getting some opportunities earlier in his career.
“I think he has earned the playing time, but he is just a player who needed confidence and his confidence is going up and up and he is showing it on the court now,” Kidd said. “He’s a great shooter and he proved it tonight. He had to step up because Maddex (McMillen the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.8 ppg) was on a football recruiting trip and couldn’t make it back tonight. We were a man down. Man down means somebody else steps up and I thought Landyn did a great job stepping up.”
Woodrow also held the Red Devils scoreless for the final 5:16 of the first quarter and built a 13-5 lead with an 11-0 run.
“(Assistant coach) Stevie (Kidd) had put in 22 and 32, and I thought we slowed them down, as far as a 22 full court press and 32 matchup,” Kidd said. “I thought that led to the runout (at the end of the first quarter).”
Oak Hill trailed 31-30 but fought back to tie it at the end of the third quarter 37-37 and took the lead with Vargo-Thomas’ free throw with 2:39 left.
Redfern added 16 for the Flying Eagles.
Crist had 17 points to lead Oak Hill.
Woodrow Wilson made all 13 of its free throw attempts.
Jackson couldn’t remember a time when Oak Hill scored one point in a quarter.
“I don’t think we’ve done it since I’ve been here,” Jackson said. “It’s not like us. I thought we had some good shots, we just missed them. We missed several layups. The shots we took weren’t bad. They just didn’t fall for us and that happens sometimes. We were a little out of sync in the fourth, but I give Woodrow credit for that. They have some bigs in there and maybe that bothered our shooters. We didn’t get downhill like we normally do.”
Oak Hill is 1-3 in the section now.
“We have some work to do but I think our section is wide open anyway,” Jackson said. “No matter how it works out I think everyone has a shot.”
Woodrow Wilson is now 2-1 and has two games with Princeton remaining and one with Greenbrier East.
Oak Hill had beaten Woodrow Wilson 66-43 in their first meeting.
“The way they beat us in that first one we had to come out with a vengeance,” Wolfe said. “You can’t go out like that. You can’t lose to a team like that two times in a row, especially a rival.”
Oak Hill (6-6)
Jacob Perdue 2 1-1 6, Omar Lewis 2 0-1 5, Leonard Farrow 1 0-0 2, Samuel Crist 7 0-0 17, Tre Foster 2 0-0 5, Cade Maynor 1 0-0 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 0 1-2 1, Jeremiah Jackson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15 2-4 38.
Woodrow Wilson (3-7)
MJ Staples 0 0-0 0, Landyn Wolfe 5 6-6 20, Elijah Redfern 6 4-4 16, Elijah Waller 0 0-0 0, Sam Peck 1 0-0 3, Caleb Gravely 2 1-1 5, Mike Miller 1 2-2 4, Jaylon Walton 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15 13-13 48.
OH 5 16 16 1 - 38
WW 13 17 7 11 - 48
3-point field goals – OH: (Perdue 1, Lewis 1, Crist 3, Foster 1), WW: 5 (Wolfe 4, Peck 1). Fouled out – None.