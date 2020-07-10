With World TeamTennis days away, everyone readies for the unknown

Sloane Stephens feels the way so many other people probably feel these days.
When asked about her plans beyond the World TeamTennis season, the American tennis star replied, “I don’t even know what I’m doing tomorrow.”
That pretty much sums up a world that has taken on a peculiar, unfamiliar mode since the outbreak of the coronavirus. That air of uncertainty won’t change when the World TeamTennis season begins Sunday at The Greenbrier.
It’s because of the pandemic that the WTT’s 45th season will be here in the first place. With nine teams based throughout the country, travel to and from each city was going to be too risky.
CEO Carlos Silva wanted to find a central location and decided The Greenbrier fit the best out of several candidates. The players will not have to leave the grounds, limiting the chance of contracting the virus.
As the world of professional tennis attempts to start a comeback from inactivity, Stephens will roll with the uncertainty.
“This is the most unorganized and hectic time I’ve ever had,” she admitted. “The WTA put out a provisional schedule and things like that, but obviously with travel restrictions and borders and all of that happening, I honestly couldn’t even tell you what that looks like. Things are changing every day and I can say for the first time in my life, I literally have no idea what I’m doing.”
Everyone has been thrown out of their routines, including professional athletes like Stephens. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native won the 2017 U.S. Open and was ranked as high as No. 3 in 2018 on the strength of her run to the French Open finals.
She has done all she can to make sure she’s ready for the WTT season. Stephens plays for the Chicago Smash, which will make its league debut Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Vegas Rollers.
“I think my progression has been good. Obviously, having been kind of limited, I was down in Florida so it was kind of closed, kind of open and kind of just balancing that. But once I got going, it was pretty good,” Stephens said. “I played down in Charleston like two weeks ago, and I got to play some matches there which was really good and I could kind of feel the level of where I was at.
“And I’ve had two weeks now to kind of adjust and work on the things I need to work on which has been good. Lose a few pounds, which was definitely needed. And yeah, just get ready for World TeamTennis and be ready to play again but excited to be improving and working on things again that I know I can implement in a match setting and a competition setting. It’s been good so far.”
Sunday’s season opener will get started at noon with the Orlando Storm taking on the Springfield Lasers. The day will conclude with the Orange County Breakers taking on the San Diego Aviators at 8 p.m.
The regular season will run every day through July 30. The semifinals will be played Aug. 1 and a champion will be crowned Aug. 2.
Tickets are available starting at $40 and can be purchased at WTTTickets.com.
All matches will be played on Center Court at Creekside. The stadium has a seating capacity of 2,500, but only 500 fans will be allowed in because of social distancing requirements. In case of rain, matches will be moved indoors and only 250 fans will be allowed inside. Priority will be given to fans with lower bowl tickets.
Fans will have their temperatures checked when entering the grounds and before entering the stadium. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted.
All matches will be televised on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel or the ESPN family of networks. In addition, select matches will be live-streamed on ESPN+, Facebook Watch or WTT.com.
“I am already here at The Greenbrier and am excited to see all the play, and I am also excited that we have a world-class medical clinic here on site, and The Greenbrier staff has been very helpful,” Silva said. “I think we have put up a set of guidelines that are simple, that are smart, and they make sense. Everyone is testing before they leave their home prior to coming to The Greenbrier, and when they arrive here before competition, they will be tested again. While we are waiting for those tests to come back, players will be using room service. The competition starts Sunday at noon, and so far all the procedures are in place. We are very happy with what we have done, but also know every single day we need to be diligent, as we have been over the last couple of months.”
