With new gold designation, Fayette teams can now play

As we approach fall with the anticipation of the leaves changing colors, so, too, has the Covid-19 map become a little more robust.
Gov. Jim Justice followed through with his Monday announcement when he tweaked the color-coded map used to determine whether schools can hold in-person instruction and if sports teams can compete. The color gold was added to the four that already existed — green, yellow, orange and red.
Justice said the new gold metric was introduced to help break up the orange, which he felt was too wide ranging. Originally, orange covered an average number of Covid-19 cases from 10-24.9, per 100,000 population.
Gold now covers 10-14.9, with orange covering 15-24.9.
That’s big news for Fayette County, which was orange on Saturday’s map for the third straight week. That same map was released with tweaks during Justice’s press conference, and Fayette was one of five counties to switch to gold. The others were Putnam, Boone, Logan and Mingo.
That means Fayette County sports teams can begin play this week, but there is a catch — teams in gold counties can only play against teams within their own county or from other gold counties.
Justice said schools in those gold counties can go to in-person instruction immediately, but the decision is to be made by each individual superintendent.
That provision goes for sports, and the football teams at Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge took advantage — they will play each other in their season debut Friday at 7:30 p.m. That game will be played at Frank Arritt Stadium in Meadow Bridge, barring any further changes.
Oak Hill had not yet announced a game as of Tuesday evening, and will have only Putnam, Boone, Logan and Mingo to choose from.
One other change announced Tuesday was how the new color metrics will affect fan attendance.
Originally, parents and immediate household members could games in green counties, but only parents were allowed in yellow counties. Now, grandparents are added to the list, and immediate household members can now attend in yellow counties as well.
“We know that grandparents play an important role in the education of all these children,” said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission. “Often times they are the ones taking them to and from games and practices, so we think it’s a great opportunity to expand that.
“That is also the yellow — the grandparents along with immediate family will get to go in yellow.”
Teams in orange counties will still be prohibited from competing, and practice will limited to conditioning only.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber