With minors shut down, future of Princeton, Bluefield still unclear

While the somewhat distant future of Minor League Baseball remains in question, the here and now took a kick in the pants on Tuesday.
The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, officially announced the season has been canceled. The move was unpopular but expected. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the sports world as deeply as any other aspect of life, and it ultimately caused the minors' cancellation.
Major League Baseball is going to start a 60-game season on July 24 with no fans. That simply is not an option at the minor league level.
“We are a fans-in-the-stands business. We don’t have national TV revenues,” National Association president Pat O’Conner said during a digital news conference. “There was a conversation at one point: Well, can we play without fans? And that was one of the shortest conversations in the last six months. It just doesn’t make any sense.”
The move is meaningful in West Virginia, particularly in Mercer County. The Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays are longtime rivals in the Appalachian League.
Both clubs shared a statement from the league on their respective Twitter accounts.
"The health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. This year has been a challenge for so many people around the world, but we assure you we are steadfast in our commitment to our cities. We are now counting down the days for us to finally be able to welcome all of you into our stadiums. But until then, stay safe, stay strong."
The West Virginia Power, the Charleston-based South Atlantic League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, and the West Virginia Black Bears, a New York-Penn affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Morgantown, issued similar statements.
The question now is, have many minor league teams across the country played their last game? The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and minors expires Sept. 30, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.
Among those to be eliminated would be Princeton and Bluefield. The entire Appalachian League would be dissolved, with the exception of Pulaski, which would move to a full season Class A league.
The Power is also in danger of contraction, but the Black Bears would remain.
“There’s no question that what the pandemic has done is made us somewhat weaker economically,” O'Conner said. “I don’t think it’s challenged our resolve. I don’t think it’s impacted our desire to stick together and get a good deal.”
“There are very many teams that are not liquid, not solvent, not able to proceed under normal circumstances, and these are anything but normal circumstances given the PBA and the uncertainty of the future for some of these ballclubs,” O’Conner added. “So I think the coronavirus has really cut into many clubs’ ability to make it. And I think that we’re looking at without some government intervention, without doing something to take on equity partners, you might be looking at half of the 160 who are going to have serious problems.”
