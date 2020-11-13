Winter sports postponed until Jan. 11

Basketball was the first West Virginia high school sport to be affected by the pandemic. It now seems like things have come full circle.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he will sign an executive order mandating that all winter sports be postponed until Jan. 11. Sports affected by that decision are basketball, wrestling and swimming.
Justice also mentioned cheerleading, which is recognized as a fall sport by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. However, cheer squads do perform at basketball games.
“We have tried with all in us to be able to support our athletic teams and the commitment of athletics, because we know it’s important and it’s important fabric to all of us,” Justice said.
“In doing so, now we’re going to have to change again.”
Justice gave the go-ahead for fall sports to begin in August, but the coronavirus derailed teams and counties from the beginning. Now, with the virus worsening and winter sports taking place indoors, Justice feels there are enough red flags to warrant the delay.
The delay includes practices. Girls basketball practice began Monday, and swim teams were able to hold their first meets Wednesday.
“If you’ve already started up, it’s over. It’s over right now,” Justice said flatly. “It’s over until January 11.”
Boys basketball and wrestling practice were set to begin this Monday.
Justice said he is hopeful each sport will be able to have a full season, but was not optimistic about the high contact sport of wrestling.
“These are indoor sports and God knows especially, I don’t know how on this planet that we can possibly think about having wrestling,” he said. “But basketball and all the indoor stuff … it’s just going to get worse.”
Band concerts have been canceled through the rest of the year and there will be no spring festivals.
The state volleyball tournament, scheduled to conclude Saturday, will still go on. Also, the state football playoffs, set to begin Friday, will run through its conclusion.
The state cheerleading tournament will go on as planned, Dec. 12 in Huntington.
The winter sports delay also includes all travel leagues.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber