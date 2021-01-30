Winter sports given conditioning week

Winter sports teams will get the conditioning period before practice that they were seeking.
The Secondary School Activities Commission informed schools that the week of Feb. 8-13 can be used for conditioning for girls and boys basketball, wrestling and swim teams. That gives teams a week to get active before practice for all three sports begins Feb. 15.
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Jan. 11 the targeted practice start date, as well as a start date of March 3 for games and meets. Boys basketball games will not begin until March 5.
The state cheer competition, postponed from its original date of Dec. 12, has been tentatively rescheduled for March 20.
Girls basketball sectionals are now scheduled to run April 10-17. Regionals will be April 20 (Class AAA), April 21 (Class A and AAAA) and April 22 (Class AA). The state tournament will be held April 27-May 1.
Boys basketball sectionals are set for April 17-24. Regionals will be April 27 (Class AAA), April 28 (Class A and AAAA) and April 29 (Class AA). The state tournament will run May 4-8.
Wrestling regionals will be held the weekend of April 9-10. The state tournament will be separated by classes — Class AA-A April 21-22 and Class AAA April 23-24.
Swim regionals will be held April 10, followed by the state tournament April 20-21.
The SSAC also released attendance guidelines for winter sports.
Attendance for girls and boys basketball and wrestling will be limited to players' and coaches' parents, grandparents and household members. Swim meet attendance will subject to facility guidelines.
Any county or school that is designated as remote learning only will not be able to practice or play during that period. Practices and games may resume once that county or school resumes in-person or blended learning.
Only cheerleaders for the home team will be allowed to attend. It is recommended that squads be split up and alternate games to reduce the number of cheerleaders on the floor.
Only Courtesy and Identification cards for Board of Education members will be accepted. Coach C&I cards will not be honored.
Meanwhile, conditioning/weight training for spring and fall sports may begin Feb. 15. Flex days for those sports may begin Feb. 22.
The first day of practice for spring sports will be March 15.
