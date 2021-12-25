Winter opportunities are on the horizon

As we transition toward a new year of outdoor opportunities, it is only natural to look back as sportsmen and women on the previous hunting season’s wins and losses. For some, memories will be fresh and full of great mental images of perhaps when that trophy buck finally messed up at the right time when you were ready for him to do so. Other memories may not be so glorious – perhaps the turkey last spring that drove you nuts all season and, truth be told, is probably gobbling still to this exact day in hopes he has another chance to make a fool out of you. I have had more than my fair share of those turkeys over the many years of pursuing them.
Or maybe there is a season you missed or an opportunity afield you would like another chance at. In fact, as sportsmen and women, we are generally never completely satisfied in every aspect of the hunting seasons. That is one of the greatest things about living and hunting in West Virginia – the biodiversity in our hills from the king of the woods, white-tailed deer, to other big game such as bears and turkeys to ample small game opportunities that abound during the year.
In fact, this time of year is one of my favorite times to be in the woods chasing small game and I plan accordingly every year for it. The simple fact is that small game hunting can have a laid-back feeling that is refreshing due to several factors including you generally have the woods to yourself, you have time to hand-pick a Saturday or two when the sun is bright and warm, and an abundant population of critters such as squirrels to pursue. Not to mention, the much-needed exercise after many holiday meals. In addition, this time of year is a wonderful time to bring someone along and introduce them to our amazing way of life and the world of hands-on wildlife conservation. Let’s face it – it's fun to spend a day in the winter woods learning and observing the natural world and if you can add in hunting with a dog to that day, that’s even better for the enjoyment factor.
If you are interested in small game hunting opportunities this winter, here are a few season dates to get your brain focused on your next outing afield.
Squirrel – Season runs through Feb. 28. Daily limit of 6. (This is my go-to season with my dog and whoever wants to tag along on the hunt. It’s great for beginners or seasoned hunters that perhaps haven’t been small game hunting for a while. And for kickers, there appear to be plenty of squirrels this year – at least in the counties I have been hunting.)
Ruffed Grouse – Season runs through Feb. 28. Daily limit of 4. (Bird hunting with dogs is about as cool as it can get, and you are blessed if you know an area or two with plenty of grouse. I for one, am not that lucky)
Cottontail Rabbits – Season runs through Feb. 28. Daily limit of 5. (Talk about a fun day afield especially with a pack of beagle dogs – I absolutely adore the sport and those who keep great hounds for just that purpose.)
Racoon – Season runs through Feb. 28. Daily limit of 4. (The folks in the know in this sport, would mostly agree it's all about the dogs. These are serious dog folks, and they take their sport very seriously. It is more than a hobby – it is a passion. If you have someone in your friends or family circle into this sport, you should tag along sometime. It can be fascinating)
I hope you have a wonderful and bountiful winter season. As always, please consult the West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for further details, just in case your entrusted outdoor columnist has a typo or two, and for additional hunting and trapping opportunities this winter.