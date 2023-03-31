The notice was short, but Caleb Wills did what he felt he had to do.
When Steven Thomas took over the Shady Spring tennis program last year, he was excited and had a clear vision of where he wanted to take it. Unfortunately, Thomas had to resign because of work responsibilities. That left the Tigers without a coach and the season bearing down.
Athletic director Donald Barnett started looking for a replacement. It turns out he didn’t have to look far.
Caleb Wills just completed his first season as an assistant girls basketball coach, working in the gym that bears his uncle Dave Wills’ name.
Wills was a baseball player at Shady, from which he graduated in 2010, but his experience in tennis is limited to playing with friends and as a college physical education course. But he was not about to turn Barnett and the players down.
“Barnett called me about a week before the season started, and I can’t see kids not having a season because of a lack of coach,” Wills said.
So far the experience has been a pleasant one. Both the boys and girls teams have found success over the last two weeks.
The girls in particular are 5-1, led by returning No. 1 seed Haley Sweeney. The junior is 4-2.
At No. 2 is senior Chloe Thompson, a first-year player who is more widely recognized as an all-state volleyball player. She sports at 5-1 record.
“She’s just an athlete, so she’s picked it up naturally” Wills said.
Sophomores Kadence Stump and Brooke Davis return at the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds.
Sweeney played volleyball with Thompson and now they team up as the No. 1 doubles team. Together they are 4-2. At No. 2 are Stump and freshman Claire Willson, who played on the basketball team. No. 3 doubles are Davis and junior Josie Green.
The boys (3-3) have put a younger team on the courts, losing seniors Jacob Thomas and Kaleb Anderson. Thomas was the No. 1 seed.
The top seed this year is sophomore Jonas Masula, followed by sophomore Noah Stafford at No. 2 and junior Brayden Jarrell at No. 3. All three moved up a spot from last season.
At No. 4 is first-year senior Maddox Clark.
Masula and Stafford form the No. 1 doubles team and Jarrell and Clark are at No. 2. No. 3 doubles is formed by freshmen Chandler Gibson and Jackson McClain.
Assisting Wills is Russ Jordan, ironically the assistant boys basketball coach. He played tennis at NCAA Division III Wabash College before going to Johnson University for ministry.
Wills and Jordan are also a team at Gateway Christian Church, where Jordan is the lead pastor and Wills is a youth pastor.
The two have impressed upon the tennis team to be aggressive and strategic.
“They’re trying to go to a serve-and-volley method, trying to keep them at the net more than they’re used to,” Wills said. “So that’s going to change for them, especially in doubles, just figuring out who should be where. But we’re really trying to attack the net and put it right back at them.
“Early in the season it seemed they were really trying to crush that first serve. We’re trying to teach them, sometimes, especially in tight situations, it’s more important to get that first serve in. It’s not who can hit it the hardest. It’s who can put it where it needs to be, when it needs to be done.”
The Tigers will be back in action Tuesday at Wyoming East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.