Wills legacy lives on in gym that bears his name

Make no mistake, Dave Wills' family is proud of the fact the school gymnasium bears his name.
But they aren’t so sure the late namesake would have liked it.
“Had he been here I don’t know that he is the guy who would have wanted his name on anything,” his son Cody said last month, explaining the significance of his dad’s name gracing the gym. “We did not push to have his name on anything.”
But it turns out, it wasn’t just his name being used because of the myriad things he meant to the school and community, but Wills had a hand in helping move the project along, part of a major overhaul at the school that was completed four years ago.
He found that out when Principal Deanna Massey took him in to look at the lettering being put on the nearly completed gym.
“(Massey) at the end of this project, that he had helped her with some of the designing and planning, had approached me one night at a football game and brought me in here and showed me some of the letters as they were getting hung up there for the time, that’s when I thought of the (gym bearing his name) and I broke down,” Cody Wills said.
Wills passed away on March 4, 2017, at age 64.
Wills was Shady Spring, and the Grandview native made staying home his life’s work.
He graduated from Shady Spring High School in 1970, Concord College in 1975 and received his Master's in Leadership and Administration from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies in 1988.
Cody said he was an accomplished wrestler and showed his mettle during his junior season in 1969.
“He wrestled for a state championship and won in the semifinals 9-6,” Cody tells of the legendary tale in Shady Spring wrestling circles. “In that match he separated his shoulder and wrestled for the title with an injured arm to the point that, legend has it, he had his arm tied behind his back in that match.”
The injury never did heal, and he missed the tournament his senior year.
Former coach Larry Snuffer maintains he would have won a state title had he not been injured.
Wills would have been proud of the wrestling team using the facility. He started wrestling at Shady Junior High in 1976 and coached there until 1987. Cody Wills said many of the state champions who have their names on the wall in the wrestling room and wrestled under legendary Shady Spring High coaches Dix Manning and Snuffer got their start in Wills' junior high program.
Wills began his teaching career at Shady Spring Junior High, where he taught geography and coached wrestling. He finished his 40-year career at Shady Spring High School, where he taught speech and social studies, was the athletic director, assistant principal and coached cross country.
“In the 40 years that Dad spent as a Shady Spring Tiger working here, whether at the junior high or high school level, AD and assistant principal and thousands of students and lives he was able to impact is a true testament to the man he was,” Cody said “There is no argument that he is what it means to be a Shady Spring Tiger.”
Wills was more just an educator, he was a leader at his church, Grandview Christian Church.
He, in fact, hired a pastor there several years ago. Turns out the Tigers got a basketball coach as well.
Russ Jordan, a veteran assistant at Shady Spring, and a native of hoops-crazed Indiana, recalled his association with Wills.
“I became a pastor at Grandview Christian when I was 24 years old,” Jordan said. “I was in pharmaceutical sales and Dave was a leader at Grandview Christian Church. He heard me speak at a men’s meeting and they invited me to come out and a couple months later I became their minister at 24. Dave was the athletic director here and I told him one thing I would like to do is become involved in the community. He knew I was from Indiana and played basketball, so he introduced me to Steve Clark (then the head coach) and Dave Shaw (the assistant). When I was 24, I started helping coach Clark and coach Shaw with basketball.”
He stayed in contact with Wills, who told him if he ever wanted to come back, he was welcome.
Turns out he did when his oldest son, Sam, a junior on the basketball team this past season, was in fourth grade.
Because of his dad’s affiliation with Wills, Sam is one of the few players on the team who knew Wills well.
“He was one of the greatest guys,” Sam said. “To me he was like a grandpa. When he was working here, he would impact people, he would make everybody’s day better. One of the guys asked me, ‘What does Dave Wills gym mean?’ and I told him about Dave and how he impacted the school and changed many people’s lives. The impact on what someone can have when they lived as long as he lived and as he spent as much time as he did here is pretty good. He had a big impact on my family, my dad.”
The Scott Brown/Little General Classic all-star game will be held at the facility on Saturday, with a girls game at 2 p.m. and a boys game following.
Game director Bob Bolen said he is excited to have the annual spring showcase for area and state senior basketball stars at the facility.
“Shady has a new facility, they have had great crowd support out there and good parking,” Bolen said of the gym.
Wills was an avid state basketball tournament fan, taking Cody from the time he was in third grade and later bringing along Cody’s friends like Chase Connor, Austin Johnson and Evan Thomson and others, to the tournament.
Cody said his dad would be proud of the success of the Shady Spring boys basketball program, which has not lost in the Dave Wills Gymnasium since 2019.
“We’d go and sit with Dad, and we would always talk about what we would do if Shady ever made it to the state tournament,” Cody said. “Before (basketball coach Ronnie) Olson’s tenure here I think Shady had only been to the state tournament one time and Dad was there for that. Nobody would have been prouder of the success they have had than Dad.”
“This place meant everything to him,” Cody said. “He just couldn’t stay away. Even after he retired, he came back as a graduation coach and stayed until his passing.”
And the Dave Wills legacy will live on.