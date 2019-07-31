white sulphur springs — Chris Williams birdied the final hole Tuesday for a 3-under par 67 giving him the lead after day one of the 100th West Virginia Amateur, played on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier.
Williams opened the day with back-to-back birdies before making his third birdie of the front nine on the par-4 seventh. The only stumbles on the day for the Scott Depot native was at the difficult par-4, 11th hole and the second coming at hole No. 14.
Before his birdie to end the day, Williams also birdied the par-5, 12th hole to maintain his lead.
Philip Reale from Hurricane had a chance to tie Williams for the lead, but his par putt on the final hole slid by the cup and he settled for a round of 2-under par 68.
Wheeling’s Jacob Nickell matched Reale’s round and sits in a tie for second place. After making two birdies and one par on the front nine, Nickell played clean the rest of the way, firing a 3-under par 33 over the final nine holes.
Williams, Reale and Nickell were the only players to break par on day one, while Tad Tomblin (Alum Creek), Woody Woodward (Bridgeport) and Noah Mullens (Milton) all shot even-par for the day and are just three shots back.
White Sulphur Springs natives, Walker Dent and David Dent are still in the hunt. Walker is four shots back with a 71, while David finished the day with a solid round of 72.
Former Wyoming East standout Patrick Smith sits inside the top-10 with a 72 in round one, while former Shady Spring stalwart, Landon Perry finished with a 73 on day one.
Round two will be played today on the Meadows Course starting at 7:30 a.m.