White Sulphur Springs — The 100th W.Va Amateur had a little bit of everything, and at the end of the day it may have been the best one yet.
Bridgeport native Mason Williams tied a tournament course record, shooting 6-under par for a score of 64 to come from behind to win a three-hole playoff at the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier Friday, becoming the 34th different winner in tournament history.
Coming into the day, the 19-year-old Williams trailed leader Philip Reale by six shots, but quickly made up the difference, birdieing five holes on the front nine and settling for par on the other four.
“I told my buddy yesterday I thought about shooting a round like that, but to do it is another story,” Williams said.
“It was a good day. The first three days I hit it well, but didn’t make a ton of putts. Today I hit well and got it closer and started making some putts. That was the big difference in today and the other days.”
While the back nine didn’t treat Williams as well, he had an assist from Reale, who struggled to get anything better than par. After reaching No. 13, Williams hit a shot off the tee that landed deep in the rough, but a shot to get out of it on the par-5 hole got him onto the green and he later capitalized with a birdie for the solo lead at 3-under.
“You do some scoreboard watching at some point to see how hard you have to go at it,” Williams said.
“It got in my mind around eight when I hit a birdie there and that’s when it got real.”
The lead didn’t last long.
Williams bogeyed No. 14 and the group behind him, featuring Reale, Woody Woodward and Cam Roam, took advantage, tying each other atop the leaderboard at 2-under.
It stayed that way until the the final group came through No. 16 and Roam edged ahead.
A long putt gave him possession of the lead, but a missed birdie opportunity on No. 17 and tee shot that landed under a tree on No. 18 resulted in a double bogey on the final hole.
Reale then stepped to the green with a chance to break the three-way tie for first and win, but an 18-foot putt rolled just over the edge of the hole, ensuring a three-way playoff between Woodward, Williams and Reale.
“I thought I made the putt on the 72nd hole to win,” Reale said.
“It just didn’t. I’m still not really sure how it didn’t, but at the same time Mason played a phenomenal round of golf today.”
The playoff, which took place on holes 16-18, tallied the final score for each player, but it came down to perseverance.
On No. 16, Williams nearly lost his ball before finding it and saving par, while Woodward launched a tee shot that put him at the edge of the creek in front of the green. The following shot gave him a short putt attempt, one he couldn’t sink as the trio settled for par.
“The birdie putt I missed there on 16, you can’t hit a better putt,” Woodward said.
That was the only advantage Williams needed as he birdied No. 17, while his adversaries could only reach par in the playoff.
“I was pretty juiced up,” Williams said. “I had a little adrenaline going from the round I played. When we were waiting for the other group to finish I just tried to hang out with my friends and stay on that natural high I was on in case there was a playoff. We got one and it feels good. You always tell yourself you’re one of the bets golfers in the state, but to go out there and prove it, it’s exciting.”
As the Amateur winner, Williams will receive a spot in next month’s A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan was named co-recipient of the junior medalist.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TJackRH
100th West Virginia Amateur Scoreboard
at The Greenbrier
Mason Williams* 73-71-70-64 — 278
Philip Reale 67-73-67-70 — 278
Woody Woodward 70-67-72-69 — 278
Cam Roam 71-71-70-67 — 279
Bryan Myers 74-70-71-69 — 284
Noah Mullens 70-69-75-71 — 285
Jacob Nickell 68-76-74-69 — 287
Thomas Frazier 75-77-71-65 — 288
Tad Tomblin 70-75-71-72 — 288
Jess Ferrell 76-71-70-72 — 289
Patrick Smith 72-75-70-72 — 289
Cole Moore 76-72-74-68 — 290
Christian Boyd 74-73-74-70 — 291
Todd Duncan 77-68-76-70 — 291
Steve Fox 75-72-75-70 — 292
Mason Kidwell 76-69-73-75 — 293
Josh Arbaugh 75-76-74-69 — 294
Nick Biesecker 79-70-72-73 — 294
Pat Carter 76-73-71-74 — 294
Nick Dent 72-78-71-73 — 294
Owen Elliott 72-71-78-73 — 294
Brett Laxton 75-74-74-71 — 294
Alex Easthorn 73-75-76-71 — 295
Jeff McGraw 74-75-76-70 — 295
Landon Perry 73-69-73-80 — 295
Nick Fleming 76-70-76-74 — 296
Chris Williams 67-77-76-76 — 296
Jay Woodward 80-70-72-74 — 296
Joseph Blalock 76-72-76-73 — 297
Jim Grimmett 75-73-75-74 — 297
Chandler Beavers 74-72-76-76 — 298
Ryan Bilby 76-76-76-70 — 298
Marco Oliverio 76-72-78-73 — 299
Robert Vanni 74-75-79-71 — 299
Joseph Kalaskey 74-69-73-84 — 300
Jackson Hill 77-72-83-69 — 301
Mitch Hoffman 74-73-80-74 — 301
Adam Yeager 77-76-78-71 — 302
Josef Dransfield 79-70-79-75 — 303
Christian Mckisic 75-77-74-77 — 303
Walker Dent 71-76-81-76 — 304
Isaac Prine 77-75-77-75 — 304
Jeremy Vallet 73-76-75-81 — 305
Justin Estep 74-76-80-76 — 306
Ian Patrick 78-74-79-76 — 307
Chris Bohach 77-74-81-76 — 308
Clark Craig 77-74-81-76 — 308
David Scragg 78-69-84-77 — 308
Harold Payne 78-75-78-79 — 310
Verne Willits 77-75-82-77 — 311
Hop White 81-72-80-83 — 316
Jared Porter 76-75-WD-WD — WD