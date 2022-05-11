OAK HILL — The urgency was obvious, and Woodrow Wilson coach J.P Stevens got the exact performance he was looking for.
With the top two seeds facing elimination, Woodrow starter Logan Williams overcame spotting Oak Hill a 2-0 lead in the first inning. He went on to limit the Red Devils to one hit over the next four, Micah Clay took it from there and the Flying Eagles won 4-3, eliminating the No. 1 seed from the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Wednesday at Jerry Epperly Field.
Woodrow, the No. 2 seed, will host Princeton Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The winner will face Greenbrier East for the championship Friday at 6:30 p.m., with the Spartans needing one win.
Williams and Clay were dominant in keeping the Flying Eagles alive. The two combined for 16 strikeouts and held the Red Devils to four hits. All three Oak Hill runs were unearned.
"We have a lot going for us, you just have to stay confident," Williams said. "We don't want to go home."
Williams lasted five innings and struck out 10 while allowing three hits. He exited after delivering 105 pitches.
Oak Hill took advantage of two Woodrow errors behind Williams in the first to go ahead 2-0. Williams allowed just three base runners over the next three innings but Oak Hill stranded them all.
Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles got single runs in the third and fourth to tie it, in part due to Oak Hill starter Jayden McLain's trouble throwing strikes. He walked Travis Daniel and Ty Evans to start the third and Connor Mollohan's single loaded the bases. One out later, Daniel Dickenson's sacrifice fly drove in Daniel for their first run.
In the fourth, Williams singled with one out. Courtesy runner Andrew Lovell stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
Oak Hill reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Braxton Hall reached on a fielders choice, courtesy runner Micah McCarraher stole second, then stole third and went around to score when the throw made its way to the outfield.
Williams was still the pitcher of record when the Flying Eagles went ahead for good in the top of the sixth.
Blake Stratton led off with a single. One out later, Williams singled to left and later advanced to second. After McLain's second strikeout of the inning, Stratton scored on a wild pitch and Williams came all the way home from second on a throwing error for a 4-3 Woodrow lead.
Clay relieved and struck out the side in the sixth before surviving an adventurous seventh.
Trent Rider singled with one out and moved to second on a groundout. McLain was intentionally walked before Jacob Ward struck out but went to first after a wild pitch, loading the bases with two out. With Clay ahead 0-2 on pinch-hitter Conner Smith, Rider broke for home. He slid head first as Smith swung for strike three to end the game.
Clay got the save, striking out six and walking one while allowing one hit over two innings.
"I've been telling everybody for 2 1/2 months as long as Logan and Micah are throwing strikes, we're a tough out no matter who we're facing," Stevens said. "The McLain kid's great, but Logan and Micah, they did what they had to do."
McLain walked six but still held Woodrow to four hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and three of the Flying Eagles' runs were unearned.
It was a disappointing end for the Red Devils, who were defeated 6-3 by Princeton in the opening round on Tuesday.
"It's disappointing for our seniors," Oak Hill coach Matt Boyd said. "It's always emotional. You've got six seniors who spent four years on the field, the time they've put in and the effort they put in. It's always hard, that last speech. I told them they will be successful in life and I believe that. That's a good group of kids."
