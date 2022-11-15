Williams and Green return to Shady’s stacked roster

Shady Spring’s Jack Williams learned a valuable lesson sitting on the bench last season.
“I learned that I don’t like sitting on the bench,” Williams said during a break in practice Tuesday.
Given the circumstances, most freshmen would be happy just making varsity and sitting on the bench, especially on a defending state champion’s bench.
Williams was not like most freshmen. In fact, he earned a starting job in the preseason and started the first four games (averaging 5.8 points) when the reason that he was ushered to bench status occurred. He sustained a season-ending knee injury at Logan.
He was the second Shady player to spend a bulk of the 2022 season on the bench, joining then-sophomore Brady Green, whose season was derailed by a similar injury in the first football game of the season.
Both are back, adding even more firepower to a Shady Spring team that returned every player from last year’s roster and is an odds-on favorite to make it back to the championship game for a third straight season.
Coach Ronnie Olson is thrilled to have the duo back.
“Jack looks good,” Olson said. “As good as he can for having that type of injury. He’s moving up and down the floor well. It’s just a mental thing. Give him a month and he’s going to be back at 100 percent. Healthwise he is good. Just the mental thing and keeping up with the game, speed. He’s going to be hard to deal with in another month.
“Brady is the same way. He’s a bigger kid and it’s going to take him a while to adjust. He’s been a little down on himself. He expects to be here (raises hand above head). He had a chance to start to last season before the injury. He’s coming back, he played football, but he needs to get in basketball shape. When he does, he will be a big part of the rotation.”
It is uncharted territory for both players.
Green knows what he missed, witnessing it from the bench in a seat usually next to Williams.
“Just knowing I could have had the opportunity to play last year, and I was coming back (to Shady Spring) to play with all my buddies,” Green said. “And playing in the championship game would have been cool, too.”
Green grew up in the Shady system but went to Independence when his dad Mike took the job as the Patriots coach two seasons ago. He transferred back to Shady as a sophomore and was hurt minutes into the Tigers’ football season opener.
Rarely does a freshman crack the starting five of a team that returns about everyone from a state title, but the ultra-confident Williams did just that and he was holding his own. He had a career-high nine points against Huntington.
What do they expect?
“I’ve got a couple of goals,” Williams said. “Obviously, winning a state championship. I want to shoot the ball well. I want to get back to where I was before the injury, if not better. If I start so what, if I don’t start so what? I just want to play my role and see how the year progresses.”
“I still think I need some time to get in basketball shape and get more confident in my knee as far as basketball goes,” said Green, who averaged about nine points a game as a freshman at Independence.
Green, whose chosen sport has always been football and whose position is quarterback, returned to the gridiron this fall and threw for over 1,000 yards. He hopes for a successful basketball season as well.
“I’d like to do a little bit of everything,” Green said. “Score, rebound, make some good passes. Go in there and battle and do what I can to help the team win.”
Green was able to mentor to Williams being four months into his ACL injury when Williams’ ACL injury occurred.
“I tried to tell him the first few weeks and months were going to be very tough, and it will get better from there,” Green said. “Me and him both have just focused on building up the quad and being mentally ready to go.
“Just seeing Brady’s progression kept me positive, seeing that it really could be done and how quickly I’d be back once I saw how fast Brady got back,” Williams said.
Both will be in knee braces all season.
“It’s there and I know it’s there, but It doesn’t make that much of a difference,” Willliams said.
The range of emotion Shady went through in the last 11 seconds of the 60-59 loss to Fairmont was tough even for the injured players. Braden Chapman had given the Tigers a 59-58 lead with 11 seconds left and Zycheus Dobbs hit a shot to win it on the other end for Fairmont.
“When Braden made that layup, I thought we were going to win but Dobbs came down and made a great shot,” Green said. “That is two of the best players in the state right there. That was a great game to watch and be involved in.”
“It just sucks knowing we were that close,” Williams said. “On the bench I felt like I could have helped the team and we could have won that game.”
Olson said the additions only add to the Tigers’ potential to win a second title in three years.
“When they are back 100 percent they are going to be a big part of us trying to win a state championship,” Olson said.
Shady Spring opens the season at a tournament in Morgantown Dec. 16 and 17, taking on the Mohigans and then University.
