Will the state tournament be a bitter pill to swallow?

When country singer Loretta Lynn came out with the song "The Pill" in 1975, there was quite a bit of controversy. Some conservatives felt like the song promoted contraceptives and that type of facilitating was considered taboo during the button down era. Many radio stations, feeling pressure from certain advertisers, refused to play the song. The selective banning did hurt the song's sales and ratings, but it still managed to rank 70th on the billboards top 100 country songs for that year.
Now, Loretta sure wasn't thinking about West Virginia high school wrestling when she co-wrote that tune, but they do have something in common.
The WVSSAC, governing body of high school sports in West Virginia, draws a pill after all the wrestling regionals are over to determine the brackets for the state tournament. There are three pills available and a blind draw administered. There is no seeding of wrestlers in the state tournament.
Every year some people complain that the two best wrestlers in certain weight classes end up wrestling in the semis instead of the finals. Some want to seed each weight class entirely, while others want to separate the top four ranked wrestlers.
The seeding idea might be a good thing but what ranking system or criteria do we use? Unlike football and basketball, the WVSSAC does not have an official ranking system for wrestling. The WVMat website makes an attempt each season to rank teams and individuals voted on by the coaches. However, very few coaches participate in the survey so it's very hard to get a true perspective. I will admit that the team rankings are usually pretty accurate. The individual rankings, not so much. There have been a few interested individuals on the internet who have offered their own ranking system and some the process. Still, there are loopholes and inaccuracies.
There will never be a perfect system and always some complaining. The WVSSAC has a wrestling committee made up of nine seasoned coaches representing each region of the state. I know each member has the best interest in the sport of wrestling in mind and will try to do what is right.. However, their recommendations must be approved by the state principal association. Living in an immediate society, complainers will still say, "Well, they're not doing it fast enough!"
My answer, as always, is to quote my buddy Ric Flair, "To be the man, you got to beat the man! Woooo!"
Best of luck to all the wrestlers in this year's state tournament.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Phil Hutchison, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.