Wildcats need to survive tough schedule, injuries

Due to the coronavirus map, all three Fayette County high school football teams had to sit idly by and wait five weeks to play games in 2020.
After that, the Meadow Bridge Wildcats made the most of game opportunities, eventually playing eight contests during the shorter window. The Wildcats finished 4-4 and outside the top 20 of the Class A ranks.
“We felt like going into last season we had a playoff opportunity,” said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard. “Of course, time would have told that.”
The eight-game slate included Meadow Bridge moving up significantly to play at Nicholas County late in the season after a Wildcats’ game with Sherman was shelved due to Covid-19 on the Tide’s end. The Grizzlies won, 46-14, on Oct. 30.
“One of the biggest challenges for us, we stepped up and played Nicholas County there later in the year,” Reichard said. “Part of that was, if we could pull an upset there, we knew we would put ourselves solidly in the (playoff) picture. And, secondly, it was either sit at home on that Friday night, because our game was canceled with Sherman or, I thought, to be honest with you, I needed to fulfill my promise to the kids that we were going to play as many games as we could play once we were able to start playing. I told them that back in September.
“It was frustrating to come out here and seem like every week, you thought you were going to get to play, then Wednesday or Thursday or so we hit the wrong color.”
Once the map became agreeable, Meadow Bridge played its eight games in a six-week period. Of the games scheduled a year ago, the ‘Cats didn’t get to play Richwood, Sherman or East Hardy.
The Wildcats lost seven seniors from the 2020 team — six of which were starters, including a stellar trio composed of Hunter Claypool, Ayden Redden and Tyler Martin. “Those were all quality kids that gave us a lot on both sides of the ball,” Reichard said. Lineman Logan Hatfield was among the other departures due to graduation.
Midway through the 2021 preseason camp, Meadow Bridge had 26 players out. “Practice has gone fairly well so far,” Reichard said at the time.
Linemen back include two full-time starters — center Levi Lester (5-foot-7, 156 pounds, senior) and tackle Caidan Connor (6-2, 192, senior) — and 5-9, 237-pound senior Ty Roles, who started on defensive line last year but also started on the offensive line toward the end of the season. “He’s going to be a guard,” Reichard said of Roles. Connor may also wind up at guard this season.
Meadow Bridge lost another returning starting lineman from last year’s squad to transfer this year.
Also providing stability to the offensive line will be Blake Bennett (6-0, 229, sophomore), who will be a guard or tackle, and Silas Adkins, a 5-4, 184-pound freshman.
The squad’s offensive attack will feature a one-back set, with carries being shared by Devon Brown (5-10, 154, senior) and Landon James (5-8, 158, senior), both whom had some playing time in the backfield a year ago and will look to eat up some of Claypool’s carries from 2020. “They have a fairly comparable skill set, and I don’t think we’re going to drop off when we roll them in and out,” said Reichard.
Looking ahead to 2021, a huge plus is the return of veteran 5-9, 178-pound senior quarterback Dustin Adkins, entering his third season as starter. That “is big for us, since the transition-style offense ... we run, having his experience,” Reichard said. “We finally got to work a little 7-on-7 type things so he can try to pick up on his reads and things.
“It’s a work in progress this early in the preseason.”
In 2020, Adkins threw for about 1,200 yards, with 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. “That ratio was great,” said Reichard.
The reliance on the rushing game wasn’t quite as heavy last year as usual at Meadow Bridge. “That (bigger passing numbers) was a complete turnaround from where we used to be at Meadow Bridge, where we’d have one sole running back that had 30-plus TDs on the season.
“That’s partly due to personnel and the size of your roster. You look at who you think your playmakers are and what you can do with them ... to keep them healthy and give you the best chance to win.”
In the receiving corps, Redden and Martin were both utilized “a lot on the outside,” and each wound up with about 40 catches and 800 receiving yards. “That was a lot of offense we’re losing.”
Senior Rian Cooper (6-1, 182) has been moved to the outside left receiver spot to replace Martin. “He has a little different body type, but he has really good hands, good height,” Reichard said of Cooper. “We think maybe he’s going to give us something there with a size advantage over a lot of defensive backs.”
Replacing Redden will be 5-9, 127-pound junior Conner Mullins, who “brings pretty good hands to the table.” James McClure (5-9, 152, senior) will be an inside receiver, just as last year. “He is our fastest kid, and he brings a high motor,” said his coach. Seaton Mullins (6-0, 227, junior) has been moved to an inside receiver on the right end and will be listed as a tight end.
“We’re going to mix it up a little bit formation-wise from where we’ve been,” said Reichard. “Not a great deal, but we’re going to do some extra things.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Roles — a three-year starter — will anchor the line. “Ty has played at nose the last two years; we’re not sure about his spot this year. He’ll be at nose or tackle due to limited personnel.” Caidan Connor and Bennett will be among the other line contributors.
Conner Mullins will likely be the middle linebacker. Reichard calls him “a little undersized, but he’s got that natural instinct for finding the football, and he brings a lick when he comes.”
Lester will be one outside linebacker, and James, McClure or others are candidates for the other OLB spot. “It’s kind of up in the air.”
Adkins, Cooper and Brown will be defensive backs.
“We feel like we can be competitive as long as we stay healthy,” said Reichard, entering his sixth year as head coach. “Our top kids here have enough to square off (pretty evenly with other teams).”
Our schedule is “pretty grueling for as small as school as we are,” he added. “We hope that doesn’t take a toll on us as we go along.”
Covid-19 permitting, Meadow Bridge hosts Van on Friday, Aug. 27 to initiate the 2021 campaign. Barring any changes necessitated by Covid-19, four of the final six regular season games are planned for the friendly confines of Frank Arritt Stadium, beginning with a matchup with rival Greenbrier West on Oct. 1.
