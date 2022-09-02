MEADOW BRIDGE — Meadow Bridge made short work of several short-field situations — and of the Richwood Lumberjacks in the process — during a 42-8 romp Friday night at Frank Arritt Stadium.
The Wildcats took advantage of good field position to score two first-half touchdowns and take control of the game before pouring it on in the second half, eventually leading 42-0 before Richwood scored late on a 17-yard pass from Cooper Donahue to Keaton Crowder to avoid a shutout.
"I thought we were able to control the field position well," said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard. "We felt like we could maybe take the ball game to them physically.
"Also, we did a good job of mixing and matching the passing game and the running game."
Meadow Bridge's Kaiden Sims scored on a 6-yard run with 4:44 to go in the first period after the Wildcats had taken over on downs on the Richwood 31. The conversion pass from Seaton Mullins to Braydon Thomas made it 8-0.
Then, in the second quarter, Mullins scored on a bruising 7-yard run to push the margin to 14-0 with 1:21 left until halftime. That second Meadow Bridge tally occurred after the Wildcats gained another short field, taking over on downs at the Richwood 23 when Mullins sacked Donahue on fourth down.
On several other occasions on the night, Meadow Bridge got the ball with field position inside Richwood territory as the Lumberjacks eschewed the punt throughout the game.
In addition, the Wildcats put two scores on the board as the result of takeaways — an interception by Braydon Thomas (one of two pass thefts on the night for him) and a fumble recovery by Jacob Harkins.
"We're not going to punt," said Richwood head coach Todd Russell. "It's not in my philosophy.
"We've got to learn to face the adversity and get better."
"Tonight, they wanted it more than we did," he added.
Sims rushed 14 times for 133 yards, including scores covering 6 and 46 yards, on the night for Meadow Bridge, and Mullins carried 17 times for 75 yards and two scores, as well throwing a 27-yard TD pass to Conner Mullins in the third period.
Reserve back Trip Roles logged a 46-yard scoring romp in the fourth quarter for the hosts.
"In the second half, we more or less physically dominated the line of scrimmage," said Reichard. Constantly getting favorable field position "helped us and played into our hands.
"And our running game opened up our passing game."
Seaton Mullins was 4 of 9 for 60 yards through the air, with Conner Mullins hauling in two aerials for 52 yards and a score.
Roles added 59 rushing yards for Meadow Bridge.
Donahue ran for 45 yards and passed for 63 for the Lumberjacks.
Meadow Bridge (1-1) stays home next Friday, welcoming Fayette County rival Midland Trail at 7:30 p.m.
Richwood (0-2), which dropped a narrow 28-20 verdict to Webster County in the opening week, visits Van next Friday.
The Lumberjacks dressed just 15 players for the game. Among the missing were two linemen, one due to Covid-19 protocols and one due to injury.
Meadow Bridge 42, Richwood 8
R (0-2): 0 0 0 8 — 8
MB (1-1): 8 6 22 6 — 42
First quarter
MB: Kaiden Sims 6 run (Braydon Thomas pass from Seaton Mullins), 8-0, 4:44
Second quarter
MB: Mullins 7 run (pass fail), 14-0, 1:21
Third quarter
MB: Mullins 1 run (pass fail), 20-0, 9:47
MB: Conner Mullins 27 pass from S. Mullins (C. Mullins from S. Mullins), 28-0, 7:34
MB: Sims 46 run (S. Mullins run), 36-0, 4:49
Fourth quarter
MB: Trip Roles 46 run (run fail), 42-0, 4:42
R: Keaton Crowder 17 pass from Cooper Donahue (Donahue run), 42-8, 00:19.6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — R: Cooper Donahue 12-45, Tyler Barnhouse 1-12, Dakota Sizemore 1-(-4), Keaton Crowder 9-35, Dakota Smith 2-4. MB: Conner Mullins 2-10, Seaton Mullins 17-75-2, Kaiden Sims 14-133-2, Trip Roles 4-59-1, Tony Martin 1-(-4).
PASSING — R: Donahue 9-20-2-63-1. MB: S. Mullins 4-9-0-60-1.
RECEIVING — R: Crowder 4-34-1, Sizemore 1-6, Barnhouse 2-14, Smith 1-3, Skyler Broyles 1-6. MB: Roles 1-7, C. Mullins 2-52-1, Brycen Sawyers 1-1.
TAKEAWAYS — R: 0. MB: Braydon Thomas (2 INT), Jacob Harkins (FR).
