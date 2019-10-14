Meadow Bridge isn't known for airing out the ball, but that has not been the case this season.
Quarterback Dustin Adkins has embraced using his arm as part of the Wildcats' offensive attack, and he had one of his best games of the season last week. The sophomore connected on 7 of 12 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as Meadow Bridge bounced back from a loss to Greenbrier West with a 41-16 win over Webster County.
Of course, the Wildcats have not abandoned the run. Adkins was a big part of that as well, rushing eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Highlanders.
For his efforts, Adkins is one of five finalists for the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week. Joining him are (in alphabetical order), Greenbrier West's Noah Brown, Independence's Atticus Goodson, Nicholas County's Luke LeRose and Shady Spring's Isaiah Valentine.
The Register-Herald Player of the Week is chosen by a vote of the R-H sports staff. Fans can make their voices heard by clicking on the story and voting at register-herald.com. The fan vote will be used to break a tie.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Week 7 Standouts
Noah Brown ran for a school-record 322 yards on 39 carries and scored three touchdowns in Greenbrier West's 34-10 victory over Pocahontas County. ... Haven Chapman carried 25 times for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Shady Spring's 27-20 win over Wyoming East. ... Hunter Claypool made 14 tackles and recovered a fumble, and had a TD reception for Meadow Bridge. ... Logan Dodrill had a 99-yard touchdown run and finished with 149 yards on just five carries as Liberty defeated Midland Trail 32-20. ... Atticus Goodson scored three touchdowns and ran for 206 yards on 23 carries as Independence shut out Summers County 34-0. ... Luke LeRose carried 15 times for 276 yards and five touchdowns and threw for one and led a 27-0 fourth quarter as Nicholas County beat Braxton County 47-14. ... Liberty's defense scored two crucial touchdowns — an interception by Braden Howell and a fumble recovery Jared Baldwin — in the win over Midland Trail. ... Isaiah Valentine caught four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and made a key interception for Shady Spring. ... Nick White ran 38 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns for Meadow Bridge.