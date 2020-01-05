Wild, wild Wyoming County

Basketball, football, golf, checkers or chess. No matter the game, no matter the sport, no matter if it is boys or girls. When it is Wyoming East versus Westside, it is going to be intense, hard fought and the losses hurt more than normal.
Sure, this rivalry has had its share of lopsided games, but for the most part, the games are emotional, intense battles that are fun to watch.
During the New River CTC Invitational over the past three days, fans were not only treated to the first edition of the boys clash this season, but they also got to see the second matchup this year between the girls.
After witnessing both games, my first impression is, sign me up for the rest of the games this year.
Wyoming East took the girls battle Friday after dropping the first clash between the two schools in Clear Fork a couple of weeks back. Westside answered the bell in the boys game, which was a clear confidence builder for the Renegades.
Entering the season, I fully expected the Lady Renegades to be a state tournament contender and after watching them play two games, that has not changed.
Westside has a bevy of sharpshooters in Hannah Toler, Riana Kenneda and Leslie Bailey. Point guard Makayla Morgan is very talented and will not back down. Her ability to get in the lane and find open shooters makes the Lady Renegades tough.
So far this season head coach Darren Thomas' squad has had to battle injuries and illness which has left them with numerous starting lineups. Friday, Westside played without Kenneda, who was sick.
The Lady Renegades are good now. When they get everybody healthy, look out.
I did not know what to expect from Angie Boninsegna's team. I had no doubt they would be good this year, but after replacing four great seniors from last year's state runner-up team, I really had no idea how good.
Looking down the East roster, you will see no seniors and numerous sophomores and freshmen, which normally doesn't spell success.
However, this is Wyoming County and basketball is serious from a young age.
Freshmen Kayley Bane, Colleen Lookabill and Abby Russell are clearly anxious to add their names to the Wyoming County basketball lore and will likely do so.
Sophomores Daisha Summers and Hannah Blankenship were stellar and juniors Sky Davidson and Sarah Saunders are the foundation that this young team can build around.
Davidson requires so much attention at point guard that it frees up her teammates for good looks all over the floor. The all-state guard played Friday for the first time since being sidelined with a high ankle sprain and East was clicking in the win.
Saunders is the heart of the team and she has a big one. She doesn't have the physical height of her sister Emily, who plays at Tennessee, but she is relentless in the paint and on the boards.
The verdict for me? The Lady Warriors are very good and clearly good enough to get back to the state tournament.
While some may be surprised at the success for the boys from Westside, I am really not at all surprised. Why?
After last year's loss in the sectional, I talked with Westside boys head coach Shawn Jenkins, who told me then he felt his team would be very good this year.
Jenkins has always been a straight shooter and I have never had a reason to doubt what he tells me. Saturday evening, his words came to life on the floor at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Daniel Reed and Ethan Blackburn played fearless, and in the second half Tommy Milam was a beast inside on both ends of the floor. If Milam brings that second half effort all season, Westside is as good as anyone in the region.
Westside also played most of the game without junior Jace Colluci due to foul issues early in the game. To say Colucci has a high motor is an understatement.
Running down a pass by Wyoming East in the backcourt that was going to be a layup, Colucci looked like The Flash running the ball down to save a sure score.
Wyoming East has been a little bit of a head scratcher for me this year on the boys side. There is absolutely no shortage of talent on the floor for the Warriors.
However, in the three games I have seen them, they have not looked very Wyoming East-like. Late leads vanished in losses against Bluefield and Shady Spring prior to Saturday's game.
Against Westside the Warriors' offense looked really out of sync, a fact that head coach Derek Brooks alluded to after the game.
I have been impressed with the mature play of Caden Lookabill and the sweet stroke of sophomore Tanner Whitten. No doubt McQuade Canada is a serious baller and Chase York's strength getting in the lane is hard to handle.
Normally the team that is frustrating opposing offenses, East seems to be the one feeling the frustration so far this year.
Things have been a little emotional and unsettling in New Richmond of late, but I really have no doubt in my mind that the Warriors will rally together and come back with a vengeance.
One thing I do know for sure, it is going to be a wild couple of basketball months in Wyoming County.
