Perhaps I jumped the gun in this space last week when I wrote that the Sun Belt Conference regular season was probably a long shot for the Marshall men’s basketball team.
After what turned out to be a wild weekend in the SBC, the Herd still needs some help but a banner for the Henderson Center wall and top spot in the conference tournament is within MU’s grasp.
Southern Miss, the current league leader that has held that spot for most of the season, inexplicably caught a beatdown at the hands of South Alabama last Thursday – actually “beatdown” might be too light a description for what happened to the Golden Eagles. The Birds got wrecked 85-54 by the Jaguars in Mobile before bouncing back with a Saturday win at home against Georgia Southern.
Louisiana, the other team along with Southern Miss and Marshall jockeying for position near the top of the standings, also got some help with its title hopes thanks to the Golden Eagles’ loss last Thursday. The good feelings, however, didn’t last long for the Ragin’ Cajuns, as they followed a Thursday win against in-state rival Louisiana-Monroe with a 74-68 loss at James Madison on Saturday.
Marshall nearly stumbled as well, but what would have been a crippling loss for MU’s conference title hopes turned into perhaps one of the most memorable games in the history of the Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd trailed visiting Georgia Southern by 11 points with less than two minutes to play but stormed back for an 84-83 win. MU then handled Troy 88-77 on Senior Night to come out as the only top three SBC team to get through the weekend without a loss.
That leaves Southern Miss just in front at 13-3 in the Sun Belt, with Marshall now one game off the pace at 12-4. Louisiana, now at 11-5 and tied with JMU, is a game back of MU. With just two games remaining for all the teams, the schedule certainly does not favor the Thundering Herd. Southern Miss goes on the road to play middle-of-the-pack Old Dominion and Texas State, while Marshall is at ODU and James Madison. Louisiana gets last-place Arkansas State at home before closing at South Alabama.
I still don’t think a regular season Sun Belt Conference title is likely for Marshall, but I didn’t think it was likely the Thundering Herd would come back from down 11 in the final two minutes against Georgia Southern last week either and boy was I wrong about that..
l l l
When Marshall joined the SBC obviously a lot of the attention was focused on football, but basketball was on my mind as well and I had some concerns. This was a program that had struggled last season and seemed to be just spinning its wheels. Sure, Taevion Kinsey was a very good player but who else could be consistent for the Herd? I didn’t have high hopes for MU’s first SBC season, and I was very wrong.
There are lots of reasons for Marshall’s turnaround this season, but perhaps none bigger than Kinsey and Andy Taylor both taking their games to the next level. Kinsey should be a unanimous pick for the Sun Belt’s Player of the Year award and should also get some All-America love, and Taylor has gone from a decent but very inconsistent sidekick who showed flashes of brilliance to perhaps the second-best player in the league behind only Kinsey.
How good have they been? Kinsey and Taylor are the only teammates in the country who both average more than 20 points per game. When Marshall needed a bucket last Thursday, it was Taylor who put up the game-winner in the comeback against Georgia Southern.
Kinsey gets a lot of the press, and deservedly so, for what he has accomplished this season, but Taylor should also be getting his fair share of attention when postseason all conference lists start floating around.
l l l
Don’t be surprised if Telly Lockette’s time as the running backs coach at Marshall comes to an end in the not too distant future. For now, however, the veteran coach is staying with the Thundering Herd according to multiple reports.
Lockette, who has been the tight ends coach at Florida State and running backs coach at both Oregon State and South Florida in the past, was reportedly under consideration for the running backs coach job at Miami (the big one in Florida, not the small one in Ohio). Word circulated Monday that Lockette would instead remain on the Marshall staff, and the head coach was pretty darn happy about it.
“BIG WIN for @Herdfb,” MU coach Charles Huff tweeted. “@TellyLockette best RB Coach in the Country! Will be a HC Candidate in the near future! Fired up to be able to keep him!!!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.