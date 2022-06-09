Whitten and Brooks team up one more time

NEW RICHMOND – Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks knew life without Tanner Whitten in the fold would be different.
Whitten, the recent Wyoming East graduate, was the Warriors’ Mr. Everything, culminating a star-studded career that included being a two-time Class AA first-team all-state pick, with a state tournament berth in March.
He was the Warriors' leading scorer. He was the Warriors' leading rebounder. The double-double machine, who averaged over 20 points per game over his final two seasons, sometimes even led the team in assists and steals.
He was as adept at knocking down a 3-pointer as he was at breaking down a defense on a drive to the basket. He was as happy knocking down a mid-range jumper as he was having a slam dunk.
So when Brooks walked into a team workout in the gym recently, and Whitten was not there, he noticed the void.
“It’s already been bittersweet,” Brooks said. “Walking in and not seeing him there was strange. He was a kid I never had to worry about missing an offseason workout because he never did miss an offseason workout. He was our go-to guy for three years. He was part of the varsity for three-and-a-half years; we brought him up late in the season his freshman year. We are going to be a different team without Tanner Whitten being here. And we can already see that.”
That’s why Brooks is excited for Friday’s annual North-South all-star game at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center. The game will follow the girls North-South game (held together for the first time since 2006) which tips at 5:30 p.m. There will also be several skills challenge competitions.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Brooks said. “Just to be on the bench again with Tanner Whitten, watching him do his thing out there, and then to be surrounded by all that talent and coach these guys, it’s a great opportunity and I’m excited for it.”
Whitten has played in one all-star game already, the Scott Brown Memorial Classic at Shady Spring, where he scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Aside from the obvious highlight of making the state tournament, Brooks said his highlight came early.
“For me, I have to go back to his first start on the varsity team, when he led us in scoring against Bluefield,” Brooks said. “There aren’t too many players who can go in to Brushfork (Armory) and lead a team in scoring in their first varsity start. He announced his arrival and he really led us over the last three years.”
One of the regrets, Brooks said, was the fact that Whitten, due to Covid-19, missed at least 17 career games, roughly an entire season, and because of that finished his career with 988 points, 12 shy of the 1,000-point club. It really puts in perspective what Whitten did during his career.
The other regret is that Whitten still hasn’t received any real offers to play at the next level.
“I don’t know, I can’t figure it out,” Brooks said when asked why Whitten doesn’t have any offers. “There have been a couple walk-on offers but right now he has not gotten anything concrete. I don’t understand it. He is a player, and he can play at the next level. He just needs the opportunity. It’s frustrating for him and quite frankly, it’s frustrating for us, too.”
“He probably missed at least 17 games, and if you look at the numbers, his point total would have been well over 1,000 and he is a kid that, just as a leader and what he meant to the team, deserved that,” Brooks said.
But you would never know. Because his on-court demeanor never changed.
“He was with us three-and-a-half-years and I think I saw him twice get hyped up after a slam dunk or a big basket,” Brooks said.
James Monroe state champion Shad Sauvage, also a two-time first-team all-state pick in Class A, the state’s leading 3-point shooter with 103 this season, is also representing Region 3 at the game.
South Charleston coach Josh Daniels is the other South coach.
“There is a lot of talent on both teams,” Brooks said. “I think it will be interesting to get an up-close look at (Isaac) McKneely (the University of Virginia signee). I also got to see Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmitt (Naval Academy) and I know he is a great one. The other side has some good talent, too. Those Morgantown guys are really good, and I’ve seen Rye Gadd (Webster County) a bunch and he is a great player.”
Three Region 3 players will play in the girls game — Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski, Greenbrier East’s Daisha Summers and PikeView’s Hannah Perdue. Wyoming East’s Hannah Blankenship was invited to the game but will undergo shoulder surgery on Monday and won’t be able to play in the contest.
Jamie LeMaster of George Washington is the South coach in the girls game.