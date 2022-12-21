OAK HILL — Ryan White had 18 rebounds and 11 points in Greenbrier East’s 61-31 win over Oak Hill Wednesday night.
Kennedy Stewart had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Cadence Stewart finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Caroline Dotson added 11 points and three assists.
Taysia Gray led Oak Hill with 11 points.
Greenbrier East
K. Stewart 12, C. Stewart 15, Dotson 11, McClure 6, White 11, Wooding 1, Fuller 5.
Oak Hill
Gray 16, Smith 1, Harris 3, Angelona 2, Wilburn 3, Light 2, Parsons 2, Williamson 2.
GE 16 17 9 19 — 61
OH 11 0 8 12 — 31
Three-point goals — GE: 7 (K. Stewart 2, C. Stewart, Dotson, McClure 2, White); OH: 5 (Gray 4, Harris). Fouled out — none.
