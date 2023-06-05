Princeton WhistlePigs catcher Jackson Reid (55) puts the mitt on the ball as Bluefield Ridge Runners batter Parker Redden (11) strikes out looking during an Appalachian League baseball game at Hunnicutt Field, in Princeton in June of 2022. A relic of Major League Baseball’s infamous contraction of Minor League Baseball, the reconfigured Appalachian League relies on off-season college baseball talent to stock the rosters of teams which continue to represent the Appalachian League communities who lost their major league ties due to the contraction.