It was a warm May afternoon in 1963 when, as a sophomore in high school, I was preparing to run the second leg of a mile relay in the state finals at Laidley Field in Charleston. I had lettered in track my freshman year and this mile relay would be run by three seniors and myself. We had qualified earlier for the state meet by winning our regionals in Beckley that had included some very good competition. We felt that we were ready to win again, this time at state.
However, at state we placed second after having bettered the previous state record by more than six seconds but coming within .6 second of winning the state title in the mile relay. I thought that I surely would have other opportunities, though, in high school to return to Laidley Field and get that state relay title. But at the same time I felt badly for my senior teammates who would not have this opportunity again.
My junior year we were invited to the Charleston Gazette Relays at Laidley Field to compete in their annual track and field meet which included many of the finest high school track teams in the state. We sent our 440 and 880 relay team which included myself and another junior, one senior and one sophomore.
That Saturday was a very good day to run track. It was also a very good — no, actually a great day — for our relay team, which finished first in the 440 relay and later that afternoon finished first in the 880 relay as well. While we all four were very fast, we all took pride in our baton exchanges, which in the sprint relays could make all the difference in winning or losing. We had very good exchanges that day. As an added bonus, we were also featured in the Charleston Gazette with our first place medals.
I could not help but reflect back on that day and realize that it was less than a year earlier that on this very track we had, by the slimmest of margins, lost our quest for a state title in the mile relay.
Track and field is essentially made up of all individual events, but the relays consist of four runners passing a baton to a teammate with each runner being as important as the other. The relays are the only team event in track and field. I am particularly fond of the mile relay because it requires a sprinter to run smart but fast and have a good finish. I would concentrate on my breathing and set my pace to it, allowing me to run relaxed with a strong finish at the end of the quarter mile. You see, for the quarter mile, you are asking a sprinter to run the equivalency of 4 1/2 football fields at a very fast pace. It is essentially asking a sprinter to become a distance runner, but at the same time do it fast and finish strong.
After the Gazette Relays, we are soon back in Beckley at the regionals to qualify for the 1964 state track Meet. I was running in the 440 relay and anchoring the mile relay, but apparently not the 880 relay. That day we qualified only the 440 and mile relay for the state meet. I do not remember how we placed at the state meet that year, nor do I recall running in the state meet. I only remember running the anchor at the regionals in Beckley. When I got the baton for the last leg of the mile relay, we were already behind by about 20 yards. I probably ran my best 440 of my career that day. I caught the lead runner on the last straightway and passed him about five yards before the tape. He was in the first inside lane and I passed him on his right shoulder in the second lane.
As I was almost at the tape I felt someone just to my right shoulder. What! I was barely edged out at the tape by the other team’s anchor. I did not think any runner behind me would be able to keep the pace I had set. I should have known better, because that other team’s anchor was the reigning record holder in the mile for the last two years running. Still, I thought he would be back there somewhere, but not that close. Most good runners never look back, only forward when running. Probably should have looked back that day.
On the bright side of things, we had qualified for both the 440 and mile relays for the 1964 state meet which would give us several opportunities to win a state title in the relays.
Fast forward 56 years to now in year 2020. I am remembering the relays of our past with one of my teammates and I told him that I thought it was strange that we did not go to state in 1964 after having won both relays earlier at the Gazette Relays. He promptly and boldly told me that we did in fact go to state that year and won both relays and in record times. I have a pretty good memory but I could not remember going to state in 1964 or 1965. How could I not remember winning a state title and setting a record as well? I soon talked with one of the other relay teammates, who oddly also did not recall us going to state, let alone winning in record times.
Well, next I contacted the sports editor for The Register-Herald in Beckley to get any verifiable information concerning the 1964-65 West Virginia state meet relay results. In a few days, this editor was able to provide me with the information that I was seeking. We did not win our 1964 relay races, rather we finished third in the 440 relay. I still do not remember running in that relay at the state meet in 1964. I guess finishing in third place is, after all, not that memorable.
What is still memorable to me, however, is my very first trip to the state meet in 1963, when we won our heat, the first of two heats in the final, in state-record time, besting the previous record by over six seconds. The second heat winner, who we had already beaten in the regionals, bettered our time by .6 second. We were, until the conclusion of that second final heat, winners and state record holders in the mile relay.
My reflections and takeaway from all of my past high school sports competitions served me well in my future aspirations. I served my country in the Marines, making Staff Sergeant in four years. I later had careers in opening hotels and commercial real estate. I always tried to do my very, very best in all that I did and considered teamwork an essential element to overall success.
You see, I became a winner in life’s greater races and I gained the best title I could possibly hope for — that of a husband to my soul mate and father to a wonderful son, a son who is now an adult himself and running his own life’s races. He, too, is a husband to his soul mate and a father to their wonderful daughter.
Life is a like a race meant to be run looking forward, but it is also wise to look back sometimes to realize just how far you have come and to be thankful.
This story is dedicated to my high school track coach who finished his race some years ago but is still remembered with deep respect and gratitude to this day for his dedication to high school sports.
Thank you, Coach!
Steve Buckner is a 1965 graduate of Ansted High School. In today’s uncertain times with the coronavirus pandemic, he wanted to reach out to high school athletes to show them the importance of perseverance and dedication.