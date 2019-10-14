Where do they go from here?

Prior to Friday night, Shady Spring had put together a solid season on the gridiron. With that in mind, one thing was still missing this year — a signature win.
That changed in a big way Friday night when the Class AA No. 12 Tigers traveled to New Richmond and knocked off No. 5 Wyoming East in the War Zone.
No doubt, Shady Spring was impressive in a solid shutout win over Independence, one of three zeroes the stout defense has recorded. However, in their first chance to show they belonged with the big boys, the Tigers came up just short at home against Nicholas County.
The Warriors, on the other hand, had come up big in their two big showdowns. East went to Summersville and upset the Grizzlies at Memorial Stadium and then knocked off highly-respected James Monroe in a wild shootout.
I have always said, don’t demand your respect before you earn your respect. East earned its respect the two big wins, and Shady earned its full respect Friday night.
The big question now is, where do the Warriors and the Tigers go from here?
Shady has three games left and should be favored in each contest. As we have seen this year, that means absolutely nothing if you don’t come to play every Friday.
Next up for Shady will be home games with Oak Hill and Braxton County before ending the season on the road at Liberty.
Oak Hill dropped a heartbreaker to East on the last play of the game, while Nicholas County had its hands full with Braxton County before pulling away late Friday. Liberty has won four of its six games so far this year and could easily be undefeated.
Success can be hard to handle and no game is a gimme. If Shady runs the table, a home playoff game could be in its future.
In an ironic twist in the playoff picture, should East win out, it would likely move ahead of Shady in the final ratings at the end of the year.
The Warriors have played a brutal schedule and still have several tough games ahead. The first comes this week when East makes the trip to Man.
The No. 6 Hillbillies are undefeated and coming off a bye week after their road game at Tug Valley was mutually moved to Nov. 1.
I have no idea on the details of the change, but it is interesting coming a week prior to the huge showdown with the Warriors. Man is not an easy place to get a win, but East is sure to be ready.
“We are going to show up. I know we will show up. We are very resilient,” Wyoming East head coach Larry Thompson said after the Shady game. “We have faced a lot of adversity this year so far. I know (Man head) coach Harvey (Arms). They were probably here tonight.
“They will harp on our negatives and we will gain from that,” Thompson continued. “I have played Harvey since I started my tenure at Mount View. I know what he has up his sleeve. We are going to go down to Logan County and we are going to walk away with a victory.”
Wyoming East hosts PikeView and Liberty, sandwiched around a trip to Independence to close the regular season.
Should the Warriors run the table, the bonus points piled up from such a tough schedule should put them in line for a home playoff game for sure. In turn, it would likely move East ahead of the Tigers in the final ratings.
Sounds weird, but that is the way the points system works.
l l l
When I talked earlier in the season with Indy head coach John H. Lilly, we talked a little playoffs. I remember one thing specifically about that conversation was coach saying the beauty of the area playoff picture was everybody played each other.
After the disappointing loss to Shady in week four, the Patriots (5-2) have won three straight games. The next three weeks could solidify Indy in the playoff race.
The Patriots have the Battle of ‘76 clash with county rival Liberty Friday night before heading to Nicholas County and closing the season at home against Wyoming East.
Two wins might get them in the playoffs. Run the table and the Pats are playoff bound for sure.
Talk about tough schedules: the next four weeks for Liberty will be a brutal ride for the Raiders. After Indy on Friday, the boys from Glen Daniel have a road trip to James Monroe, a home game with Shady and will finish with a road game in New Richmond.
As the late Oakland Raiders head coach and owner Al Davis said, “Just win, baby.”
