High school golfers began the year with one goal in mind — to play the final round of their season on the Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Park in Wheeling, the site of the state tournament.
For some, that dream will become a reality today when regional golf action tees off across the Mountain State.
Each of the state’s four regions will qualify two teams per classification, as well as the top two individual golfers who are not on the two qualifying teams.
In Class AA, Wyoming East and Westside have not only dominated Region 3 play in recent years, the Wyoming County rivals have gone on to win the last three state championships. The Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and were runners-up in 2015, while the Renegades grabbed the title last year.
Both teams are back in the hunt for the regional crown again this season.
“The rebuilding process is tough, but we do have three kids back in Tanner Walls, Jacob Cochran and McKenzie Browning,” Westside head coach Jeremy Warrix said. “I told them this year would be a rebuilding-type year, but not to think they couldn’t make it to states and compete because they are good enough to do that.”
Wyoming East will make its run for Wheeling led by Ethan Bradford, Logan Miller and Connor Hall.
This year Shady Spring will have something to say about which teams represent Region 3 after posting the overall low team score at the Coalfield Conference Tournament last Monday at Pipestem.
Led by Nate Daniels, who tied for low medalist honors at the Coalfield match, along with two-time state tournament qualifier Todd Duncan and Jordy Townley, the Tigers beat East by nine shots and Westside by 19 shots.
“It is always back-and-forth and Shady is really good this year,” Warrix said. “Just getting out of our region is really tough.”
The Class AA Region 3 tournament will be played today at 9 a.m. at Grandview Country Club.
Nicholas County has also had a strong year, led by Andrew Hughes, Ben Marsh, Hunter Groves and Andrew Cook. The Grizzlies compete in Region 2 of Class AA and their tournament will be played today at Stonewall Resort.
George Washington is the reigning Class AAA state champion and the Patriots look to be in line for a repeat performance. The defending state champions dominated the Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament and are clearly the team to beat in Region 3 this year.
“George Washington has a good team that is very talented,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Butch Freeman said. “Joseph Kalaskey is one of the top players in the state. He and Anderson Goldman were the only two players to shoot in the 70s at the MSAC Tournament played at Berry Hills.”
Woodrow Wilson will be one of the teams battling the Patriots, led by Mary Denny, who has had a strong year, along with Christian Ward, Zan Hill and Tucker Lambert.
If George Washington does prove to be the dominant team as expected, the race for second place and the individual entries will not be an easy battle.
“Second place is going to be a dogfight for sure,” Freeman said. “Greenbrier East has a really good team and Princeton has played well this year, also. Capital has three really solid players and Riverside has a good player, so it is going to be a tough battle.”
The Class AAA Region 3 tournament tees off today at 9 a.m. at Pipestem State Park.
Charleston Catholic has been the team to beat in Class A for Region 3 and the Irish will be tough again this year. Midland Trial came up just short on its state tournament bid last year, but the Patriots are hoping this will be their year to make it to Wheeling.
Along with Catholic, Trail will have stiff competition from Webster County.
“We have played Webster four times this year. They beat us twice and we beat them twice,” Midland Trail head coach Jeff Eades said. “We have tailed off a little at the end of the season, but we have a chance as long as we play well.”
Midland Trail is led by Indy Eades, Griffin Nickell and Peyton Sheaves.
The Class A Region 3 tournament tees off today at 10 a.m. at the Lewisburg Elks Club.
