Westside's Vance getting opportunity to play for "idol"

CLEAR FORK – Westside’s Kadien Vance has an opportunity not many players get. The sophomore quarterback is getting to play for one of his idols growing up.
Vance is one of several players who grew up watching first-year head coach Justin Cogar play as a Renegade, including a senior season that saw him nearly put up a 2,000/2,000 season (2,364 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, 1,933 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns) and lead Westside to a 10-3 record and the Class AA semifinals.
Unlike the others, he plays the same position.
“It’s kind of like a childhood dream, honestly,” Vance said of playing for Cogar, who finished third in the voting for the 2015 Kennedy Award (state’s top player) behind Capital running back Kashaun Haley and South Charleston quarterback Kentre Grier. “I played quarterback in the youth league when I was, like, 5 and I was watching the high school quarterbacks at that time play. He was like an idol."
And now that he plays for Cogar, is it any different?
“Not really, no,” he said.
Cogar smiled when he heard the story.
“It’s a good feeling that they thought of me that way, and still do, to a certain extent,” Cogar said. “It’s helps me to kind of build that (coaching) relationship with them. Like I’ve said before, they still look at me in that light so there is a respect there and they have really listened to the things I’m saying, and they have really bought in, and I think that really helps.”
Vance’s ascent to the starting position is an interesting irony.
Last season he backed up junior Jaxon Cogar, Justin’s younger brother, who had started since the midway point of his freshman season. The plan was for Vance to serve as his backup for two seasons than take over the reins at quarterback. After last football season Jaxon Cogar transferred to Logan and suddenly, Vance was in the spotlight. Not long after that, coach Tyler Dunigon resigned after taking the job as police chief in Oceana, a job that would require more of his time. Enter Justin Cogar as the coach.
“I was a little shocked when I heard Jax was leaving,” Vance said. “I was excited, but I had mixed emotions about it. I was a little scared, a little nervous. Now that it’s here, I’m ready.”
It’s not like he hasn’t played the position before.
As a middle school player, he threw for over 1,000 yards one season, a feat that isn’t always seen at that level, where running is even more of a premium.
Plus he also had the advantage of watching his brother Bradie Vance start at quarterback and put up some great numbers, including 1,080 yards passing as a senior, as Kadien was hitting the middle school years.
And last year he did start at the varsity level, as a receiver and on defense in the secondary.
“I think I can do that again right now,” Vance said of putting up numbers. “I just wanted to play last year. I was OK with my position. I enjoyed getting the ball (on passes) from Jaxon.”
Cogar said his sophomore protégé exceeded early expectations.
“He’s really ahead of the curve of where I thought he would be and where a lot of sophomores are at,” Cogar said. “He’s a really smart guy, he takes care of the football and makes good decisions. We’ve took some things out of the offense and put some things in to kind of fit his game and what he likes to do.”
“I'm good at reading the field, I can spot an open guy pretty good,” Vance said, offering a self-scouting report.
Cogar has the ultimate belief in the young gunslinger, despite it being his first year behind center at the high school level.
“I think he’s going to have a good year,” the coach said. “He’s more of a true pocket passer but he’s not afraid to get out and run, too. We have some designed runs for him, and he has done well with that stuff. I think he is a guy who can easily throw for 1,000 yards, throw a lot of touchdowns, run for some touchdowns and he is also going to play some defense for us. We’re going to lean on him a lot with the offense to be the leader out there, kind of an extension of me with the offense, so I think he is going to have a big year.”
If he does half of what his role model did, he will be well on his way.
