Westside scored just two points in the first quarter, falling 77-48 to Princeton Saturday night in the New River CTC Invitational.
Scoring was a struggle the entire first half for the Renegades who were down 29-2 at one point, barely breaking double digits before halftime.
"I don't know what it is about them, but they just bully us," Westside head coach Shawn Jenkins said. "They get physical with us and we don't rise to that challenge. They forced us off our spots and we can't adjust to it. Against a team like that we have to be physical and we just weren't. That was the same thing that happened in our first game against them."
Princeton put the game away by halftime, taking a 41-12 lead into the break.
"If you would've told me we were going to hold a shooting team like that to two points in any quarter, I would've said you're crazy," Princeton head coach Robb Williams said. "I was extremely pleased with our defense. It looked like it did the first time we when we played them and won by 20. I couldn't be more happy overall. We held them to one shot, we rebounded the shot and you can say you didn't shoot well, we all say that when we don't play well, but usually there's a reason and it's because you're playing good defense."
Westside will host Independence on Tuesday.
Westside
Ethan Blackburn 19, Jaxon Cogar 2, Evan Colucci 2, Dale Bledsoe 4, Shandall Atkins 7, Noah Lusk 1, Ryan Anderson 2, Phillip Fox 4, Ashton Reed 7
Princeton
Garrett Goins 13, Jared Watson 1, Ethan Parsons 16, Chace Hancock 11, Lay Lay Wilburn 25, Kris Joyce 4, Grant Cochran 5, Cameron Hurte 2
W: 2 10 18 18 — 48
P: 20 21 21 15 — 77
3-point goals — W: 2 (Blackburn 2); P: 3 (Parsons 2, Hancock 1). Fouled Out — P: Parsons