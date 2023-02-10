The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center has long been touted as home away from home for both Westside and Wyoming East over the last two decades. Both teams have played a lot of games at the old edifice and both teams have found a modicum of success in the building.
But when the teams meet Saturday night in the renewal of the annual rivalry that nobody thought would be played this season, Wyoming East will have a decided advantage.
“It really is a home away from home and our guys look at it like that,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said, explaining the advantage. “We’ve played almost as many games there as we have at home.”
Indeed, the tip-off of the rivalry, once hailed as one of the state’s great rivalries, will be the sixth game at the Armory for Wyoming East, which has played eight home games. It will be Westside’s first trip to the Armory this year and just its third game in Raleigh County.
The game wasn’t even on the radar until late in the preseason. A halt was brought to the series after a fight last year during the game at Wyoming East. The game a year before was marred by an altercation when a fan came out of the stands.
The Board of Education in Wyoming County put a halt to the series, before it was decided that a game could be played at a neutral site, and the Armory was slated for a one-game series.
“I was always up for the game, and I think playing it outside the area and in a site where the fans are a little bit away from the court is a good idea,” Westside coach Thomas Evans, a former Oceana standout in his first year at Westside, said. “I think this is a rivalry that is needed. It keeps everyone talking about Wyoming County and basketball. Look, our kids are excited and chomping at the bit to play this game.”
“I guess if we are going to play one game, playing it at a neutral site is the thing to do,” Brooks said. “Now if we are playing two you’ve got to have it at the schools, in my opinion. I think with one and giving the kids an opportunity to play in this game, it’s good to play at the Armory.”
On the court, Westside is 8-9, coming off a victory against Man Tuesday night, a win that broke a four-game losing streak.
Dale Bledsoe leads the Renegades, averaging 10.1 points per game and he has 29 3-pointers. Hunter Lester averages just under nine and Kyler Kenneda leads the team in 3s with 34 and he averages seven points per game.
Westside had eight different players with at least one double-figure game.
“I’d like to have a go-to scorer, somebody I could pencil in for 20 points a game, but my team isn’t made that way,” Evans said. “We have a lot of personalities that don’t demand the ball. Whoever is the hot hand that night we try to get them the ball and these guys do a good job sharing the ball.”
“They are a young team, but they are gritty like Westside teams are,” Brooks said. “They have a young big, a sophomore (Bryson) Blankenship and Bledsoe is kind of the head of the ship there, handling the ball and he’s a good shooter.”
Wyoming East is 13-6 on the year and won Friday afternoon in a game played during school hours, beating Mercer Christian 71-40. The Warriors beat Liberty earlier in the week to stop a three-game losing streak that came to Class AA No. 2 Bluefield, No. 3 Chapmanville and No. 7 Ravenswood.
The Warriors are 3-2 at the Armory this season, with wins against Charleston Catholic, PikeView and Woodrow Wilson and losses to Princeton and Oak Hill.
Garrett Mitchell, who went over 900 career points against Mercer Friday afternoon (he has 909) is the leading scorer, averaging 18.6 and he has 45 3-pointers. Early in the week he tied the school record with 39 points in the win against Liberty.
Cole Lambert runs the show at the point and is averaging 13.3 points per game. His ability to penetrate and either get to the rim or kick it to a shooter like Mitchell, or Zach Hunt, who has really come on as a shooter of late, is a key to the Warriors' success. Jacob Howard (7.9), Jackson Danielson (5.7) and Bryson Huff (5.4) generally start along with Lambert and Mitchell.
“We have to keep the ball out of Cole’s hands the best we can because he makes them go,” Evans said. “Then we have to isolate on Garrett Mitchel because we know he can shoot it.”
It is the first time the teams have played at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center since a sectional tournament game in March of 2020. Westside won that game 61-49. Wyoming East won last year’s game 58-52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.