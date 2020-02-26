new richmond — The Class AA Region 3, Section 1 girls championship tilt between Wyoming East and Westside was not do or die for either team in regard to earning a trip to the state tournament in two weeks.
However, there was still plenty on the line when the Lady Warriors and the Lady Renegades met on the hardwood Wednesday.
To the winner would go home court advantage in next week's region co-finals, while the loser would have to go on the road to earn a possible state tournament berth at either PikeView or Bluefield.
Ultimately though, it was Wyoming East versus Westside and neither team wanted to lose to the other, at anything, much less a sectional championship game.
When the final horn sounded, the fans who had filed into the War Zone saw another Wyoming East-Westside classic.
After watching a 19-point second-quarter lead evaporate into a three-point fourth-quarter deficit, Westside answered the bell and rallied for a 46-44 win to grab the elusive sectional championship.
"This is a big win tonight. We have been waiting for this for three years," Westside head coach Darren Thomas said. "We started out with these girls as freshmen and built up to this."
Westside started the game on fire and raced out to a 12-0 lead before Daisha Summers broke the ice for East with three straight points. The Lady Renegades refused to back up and when seniors Makayla Morgan and Riana Kenneda hit back-to-back triples, the lead went to 15 points late in the first quarter.
"Westside came out really hot and was shooting the ball really well on us," Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. "They were really aggressive and we were a little flat and never was able to get in sync offensively all night."
With East continuing to struggle, Westside increased its advantage early in the second quarter. When Leslie Bailey drilled a deep ball in transition at the 5:38 mark, the Lady Renegades led 26-7.
"We moved the ball well in the first quarter," Thomas said. "Just like the other night (against Oak Hill) we got things going when we made good passes and ran our offense. Then we got a little stale again in the third and fourth quarter."
Westside would not score again until the 6:15 mark of the third quarter and watched East chip away at the lead over that stretch. Closing the last 1:53 of the third quarter on an 8-0 run, the Lady Warriors trailed by just one point with eight minutes left in the contest.
A stickback from Sarah Saunders gave East its first lead of the night and when Sky Davidson scored on a hard drive to the rim, East led by three points with 6:01 to play.
"We have a senior point guard (Morgan) that has started for four years. Riana Kenneda has been our leading scorer for us all year. We just told them in the timeout, we are going to have runs and it was time for somebody to step up and make some big plays," Thomas said.
The first senior to answer the call was Hannah Toler. Curling hard to the basket, Toler was fouled and hit both free throws.
"We told her all night she could take the defender, but she is such an unselfish kind of player," Thomas said about Toler. "For a couple of plays she did some good things for us and we needed it."
Kenneda gave the lead back to Westside with a huge 3 before Bailey, another senior, was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Bailey made good on all three shots and Westside never trailed the rest of the way.
"We made a couple of bad decisions on our offensive end," Boninsegna said about the key stretch where Westside regained the lead. "We could have laid down and died at halftime, but I told them we weren't going to do that and they didn't do that. I think we might have lost some of our energy fighting back. We just ran out of steam, we relaxed a little bit and (Westside) got a couple of scores."
Although they never lost the lead, Westside had to weather a furious defensive effort down the stretch from East. A key bucket from Kenneda and Morgan controlling the offense down the stretch kept East at bay.
"I can't say enough about her. She is like me. She is as emotional as they come," Thomas said about his senior point guard. "We look at each other and scream at each other sometimes, but she understands what we want to do on the floor."
As freshmen, the Westside seniors were one game away from a state tournament berth, only to be upset in the region co-final. Thomas is hoping this time around, his team has learned from that tough night.
"We wanted a chance to host another regional because it is hard to win on the road," Thomas said. "PikeView and Bluefield are excellent teams. I am hoping we have grown up and with it being three years ago, our experience will help us in this big game."
The Class AA region co-finals will be played Thursday night. Westside will host the loser of Friday's PikeView/Bluefield contest, while Wyoming East will travel to play the winner of that game.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Westside (17-7)
Leslie Bailey 7, Hannah Toler 10, Riana Kenneda 13, Makayla Morgan 16. Totals: 14 12-16 46
Wyoming East (15-6)
Skylar Davidson 21, Hannah Blankenship 5, Sarah Saunders 2, Daisha Summers 13, Kayley Bane 3. Totals: 15 11-21 44.
W: 18 8 8 12 — 46
WE: 5 9 19 11 — 44
3-point goals: W: 6 (Kenneda 3, Morgan 2, Bailey), WE: 1 (Blankenship). Fouled out: Abby Russell (WE).