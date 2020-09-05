CLEAR FORK — Mount View veteran playmaker Tony Bailey came up with a big play during Friday night’s season opening high school football opener at Westside.
It fulfilled a purpose. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the primary purpose the Golden Knights would have preferred.
A 91-yard fumble return by Bailey prevented a shutout at the hands of the homestanding Renegades, who opened their 2020 slate with a 38-6 victory.
Westside was knocking on the door to score again just inside the Mount View 10-yard line while leading 38-0 with 3:37 remaining in the ball game when Bailey stripped the ball from a Renegades running back at the line of scrimmage and took it to to the opposite end zone.
The Golden Knights (0-1) were originally scheduled to open the season at traditional rival Man, but unfavorable COVID-19 metrics in Logan County forced the cancellation of that matchup. In the leadup to Friday’s mutual kickoff at Clear Fork, Mount View had considered a road trip to Pendleton County, which had been left bereft of an opening night opponent when a sudden coronavirus spike in Monroe County effectively sidelined James Monroe for the next three weeks. Ultimately, the much shorter driving distance to Wyoming County settled the issue for Knights administrators.
Daniel Goode had a big night for Westside, initiating scoring on an 11-yard touchdown scramble with 9:03 remaining in the first quarter. He had a 45-yard halfback pass to Ethan Blackburn in the second quarter, adding a 1-yard TD plunge in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter and reaching the end zone for the Renegades lone successful extra-point attempt of the night on a 2-point conversion run.
Westside quarterback and wide receiver tandem Jaxon Cogar and Daniel Reed had a pair of scoring connections. Cogar hit Reed for a 91-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the first quarter. Cogar found Reed open for a 16-yard touch pass for score at 11:53 in the fourth quarter. Cogar also scored on a 2-yard keeper run early in the second quarter.
The Renegades are scheduled to travel to Class A powerhouse Greenbrier West on Friday. The Golden Knights are slated to be idle next week and are scheduled to return to action on Sept. 18 at Summers County.
A regular season rematch between Mount View and Westside is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30 at Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch.
MV 0 0 0 0 — 6
W 12 12 6 8 — 38
First Quarter
WS — Blake Goode 11 run (run failed), 9:03
WS— Daniel Reed 91 pass from Jaxon Cogar (pass failed), 5:24
Second Quarter
WS — Cogar 9 run (run failed)
WS — Ethan Blackburn 45 pass from Goode (run failed) 2:39
Third Quarter
WS — Goode 1 run (run failed) 5:56
Fourth Quarter
WS— Reed 16 pass from Cogar (Goode run) 11:53).
MV — Tony Bailey 91 yard fumble return (run failed).