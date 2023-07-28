CLEAR FORK — Until Judah Price’s record-breaking, award-winning season last fall, the best season-long performance of the last decade belonged to Westside’s Justin Cogar.
Less than a decade removed from his landmark season and now entering his second season as the head coach of his alma mater, Cogar led the Renegades to uncharted waters in 2014.
By the end of the season, which came on a frozen tundra in Frankfort, Cogar had put together a dual-threat season for the ages.
He was one of the state’s top statistical leaders in passing yardage, throwing for 2,578 yards and 23 touchdowns.
He was one of the state’s top rushers with 1,978 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Either of those would have been a huge season alone, and he did both in a run that saw the Renegades quarterback put the team on his back and carry it to the Class AA semifinals.
Nobody saw it coming when the teams came together in August. The Renegades were coming off a 5-5 season that Cogar missed a majority of, returning late but never feeling 100 percent. In fact, there were more expectations for the 2013 group, but the injury bug hit that squad hard.
But 2014 made up for it.
“It was honestly magical that season how it all came together,” Cogar said. “I don’t think people had high expectations for us, even going into the playoffs. That was guys I had played with my entire life, from midget league on. That was kind of like the culmination of all the work we put in since we were 6 years old.”
During the regular season, Cogar got more done on the ground than he did through the air, rushing 197 times for 1,604 yards and 30 touchdowns. He completed 106 of 197 passes for 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns.
At one point he had a three-game span against Independence, Scott and James Monroe where he rushed for 782 yards and 15 touchdowns (five in each game) and he threw for 510 yards and three touchdowns.
He really came alive through the air in the postseason, throwing no fewer than 46 times in each of the three postseason games and completing 79 of 150 passes for 986 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 374 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
What a postseason it was, when the Renegades knocked off Weir 56-52 in the playoff opener, coming back from a huge fourth-quarter deficit to win. On, what else, a Cogar touchdown.
Cogar remembered that game.
“It was a sold-out crowd, we were down 16 in fourth quarter and to come back and win that game on a last-second touchdown, that was probably the most exciting game I was ever a part of,” Cogar said. “That whole fourth quarter is really a blur. In that whole fourth quarter we wanted to win so bad and all our hard work throughout the season paid off in that moment.”
He remembers the push to get into the end zone.
“We were down here (on the fieldhouse side) on the goal line, and we go into a heavy package and there were eight seconds left on the clock,” Cogar said. “It was a quarterback run, I think everyone knew what was coming, it was a sneak play from shotgun (formation) and we were lucky to get in the end zone and win the game. I knew I was close. I don’t know if I was in all the way but we got a good push and got in.”
Cogar finished the Weir game throwing for a career-high 404 yards (27 of 49) and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 193 yards and five touchdowns, accounting for 597 yards and eight touchdowns.
They would beat Ravenswood the next week (29 of 46 for 362 yards and four touchdowns, 24 carries, 136 yards, one touchdown) before falling to Frankfort 49-16 (23 of 55 for 222 and a touchdown and 45 yards rushing).
He still refutes the theory that he almost single-handedly carried the team to victory despite accounting for 70 percent of the team’s rushing yards, all but 11 of the team’s passing yards, 84 percent of the team’s offensive yards and 59 percent of the scoring.
“I never felt that way as a player,” Cogar said. “I just kind of felt that we all did what we thought was best for the team, what the coaches ask us to do. In the moment that was all I thought about.”
His statistical numbers dwarfed those of the two players that finished ahead of him in the race for the Kennedy Award, Capital running back Keshaun Haley and South Charleston’s Kendre Grier.
The fact that Westside didn’t play in the state championship as did Capital and South Charleston did in 2014 certainly played a role.
And the fact that Westside didn’t play the same strength of schedule isn’t without merit, but nobody else was putting up the numbers Cogar did against that schedule. Not many people can lay claim to having a 400-yard passing game and a 300-yard rushing game in the same season. Against Independence he had 203 yards passing and 264 yards rushing.
Does he think he should have won the Kennedy Award?
“I believe so, but there were a lot of great players and great players every year that win that award,” Cogar said. “Just being mentioned in the voting was awesome for me. Obviously, anybody would want to win that, looking back on it.”
Cogar still says he never played for the numbers, only becoming aware of them when somebody brings it up.
“A lot of great memories here on this field,” Cogar said as work continued to get the Renegades’ new turf in place ahead of the season kicking off Monday. “We made a great playoff run my senior year. The memories and the relationships, that’s what means the most to me. And being able to go out my senior year and have the experience we had making that far in the playoffs left a lot of memories.
“Looking back on it, I am proud of what I was able to do as a player but in the moment, it was always about winning the game for the team.”
He said he almost enjoyed watching Price, maybe not the fact that he ran for 186 yards and three scores in a half in a 62-0 Independence win, when the teams met Sept. 23 at the Burial Ground.
“He was super-exciting,” Cogar said. “Even coaching against him I caught myself at times just watching him because of the things he was able to do as a player. He really made that team go. They were a great team, but he was the guy that made them go. Our seasons were similar in that way, we were kind of the guy that carried the load, but different positions and different situations.”
Probably the same way people watched him during that season back in 2014.
“I’m not sure. I hope so,” Cogar said. “If I had that effect than I think I was doing good.”
The numbers told the story.
